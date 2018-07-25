Bird strike forces Allegiant flight to make emergency landing

An Allegiant Airlines flight made an emergency landing at a Florida airport after a bird struck the engine during takeoff.

Airline spokeswoman Lauren Rowe tells news outlets no one was injured during the Wednesday morning incident.

She says Flight 1592 departed Punta Gorda Airport bound for Milwaukee. It made an emergency landing at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Allegiant spokeswoman Krysta Levy tells the Orlando Sentinel bird remains were found in the engine.

The low-cost airline based in Las Vegas specializes in flying from smaller airports to vacation destinations. It has suffered a spate of mishaps, including mechanical issues that have caused flights to be diverted or canceled.