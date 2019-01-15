Build-A-Bear offering discounted bears for National Hug Day

For National Hug Day, Build-A-Bear Workshop wants to give you the hug of a teddy bear.

During a special two-day deal on Jan. 20 and 21, guests can make their own Lil' Cub teddy-bear for just $5.50, Build-A-Bear announced on Monday. (Build-A-Bear/Twitter)

For National Hug Day, Build-A-Bear Workshop wants to give you the hug of a teddy bear.

During a special two-day deal on Jan. 20 and 21, guests can make their own Lil’ Cub teddy-bear for just $5.50, Build-A-Bear announced on Monday.

“For more than 21 years, Build-A-Bear has been sharing heart and bear hugs with Guests globally, so National Hug Day is a perfect occasion to celebrate the difference that our brand makes in the world,” said Sharon Price John, president and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a press release.

The deal will feature several cuddly varieties including Lil’ Cub Pudding, Lil’ Cub Walnut and Lil’ Cub Brownie in stores in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland and Denmark.

CeleBEARate National Hug Day with a beary special offer! Join us in stores on 1/20 and 1/21 to make select furry friends for just $5.50/£5.50 each! #NationalHugDay More info: https://t.co/VgOePK7oCH pic.twitter.com/J02PjKF7rh — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) January 14, 2019

Colorful, limited-edition hearts will be available for guests to make a wish on before placing inside their new furry friend.

Those who cannot make it to a store on those two days can purchase the bears for $10 online. There are two Build-A-Bear locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

— Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W Sunset Rd., Henderson, NV 89014

— Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Dr. Ste 145, Las Vegas, NV, 89135

In addition to the Lil’ Cub bear deal, Build-A-Bear is introducing its first-ever Hug AmBEARsador, Jason Mraz, and an exclusive bear featuring the National Hug Day heart design. On Friday, the Jason Mraz Bear will be released, featuring a Mraz’s signature embroidered on the paw pad, according to a press release.

The bear will be bundled with an exclusive album featuing Build-A-Bear Kids singing Jason Mraz hits, “Hugs, Hearts and Happiness.”

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.