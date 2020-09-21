92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Calmer winds may aid fight on enormous California fire

September 21, 2020 - 11:05 am
 

JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. — An enormous wildfire that churned through mountains northeast of Los Angeles and into the Mojave Desert was still threatening homes on Monday, but officials said calmer winds could help crews corral the flames.

At 165 square miles, the Bobcat Fire is one of the largest ever in Los Angeles County and it has burned for more than two weeks. It’s just 15% contained.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for thousands of residents in foothill and desert communities, where semi-rural homes and a popular nature sanctuary have burned. No injuries have been reported.

Erratic winds that drove flames into the community of Juniper Hills over the weekend had died down, said U.S. Forest Service fire spokesman Larry Smith.

Conditions cooler

“It’s slightly cooler too, so hopefully that will be a help to firefighters,” Smith said.

Officials said it could be days before teams determine the scope of the destruction in the area about 50 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters fought back against another flareup near Mount Wilson, which overlooks greater Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains and has a historic observatory founded more than a century ago and numerous broadcast antennas serving Southern California.

The Bobcat Fire started Sept. 6 and has doubled in size over the last week as it ripped through forested areas that hadn’t burned in decades. The cause is under investigation.

The wildfire also destroyed the nature center at Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area, a geological wonder that attracts some 130,000 visitors per year. A wildlife sanctuary on the property was undamaged, and staff and animals had been evacuated days earlier.

6K square miles burned

Nearly 19,000 firefighters in California are fighting more than two dozen major wildfires. At least 7,900 wildfires have burned more than 6,000 square miles (15,500 square kilometers) in the state this year, including many since a mid-August barrage of dry lightning ignited parched vegetation.

Officials were investigating the death of a firefighter at another Southern California wildfire that erupted earlier this month from a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used by a couple to reveal their baby’s gender.

The death occurred Sept. 17 in San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement. That blaze is 59% contained.

Wyo., Colo. fires

In Wyoming, officials warned that gusty winds on Monday could cause more growth of a wildfire burning toward cabins and an important water supply reservoir that’s a major source of water for the state’s capital city, Cheyenne. The fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest is burning in heavily forested, rugged terrain which would usually would be busy now with hunters at the start of elk hunting season.

And in Colorado, more evacuations were ordered on Sunday as winds caused the state’s largest wildfire to grow. Firefighters had to temporarily retreat from the massive Cameron Peak Fire near Red Feather Lakes. Flames later spread into flatter ground which gave crews a better chance to battle the blaze, fire managers said.

MOST READ
1
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
2
Numbers show Las Vegas tourism has long path to recovery
Numbers show Las Vegas tourism has long path to recovery
3
Marc-Andre Fleury’s future with Knights has 4 likely outcomes
Marc-Andre Fleury’s future with Knights has 4 likely outcomes
4
Shutdown brings perilous turns for Cirque performers
Shutdown brings perilous turns for Cirque performers
5
Strip casinos dominate COVID tracing list, Cosmopolitan on top
Strip casinos dominate COVID tracing list, Cosmopolitan on top
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 20 ...
Sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested
By Michael Balsamo, Eric Tucker and Colleen Long The Associated Press

A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.

A San Bernardino County Fire Department member keeps an eye on a flareup from the Bobcat Fire o ...
California desert towns told to evacuate as winds stoke flames
By Marcio Jose Sanchez and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Strong winds stoked a wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles, prompting authorities to issue new evacuation orders for desert communities that lost some homes a day earlier.

(Getty Images)
4.5 earthquake shakes Southern California
The Associated Press

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People take photos as the Bobcat Fire burns in Juniper Hill, Calif., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (A ...
California homes destroyed after winds push fire into desert
By Marcio Jose Sanchez and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Homes were destroyed Friday by an unrelenting wildfire that reached a Mojave Desert community and was still growing on several fronts after burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert wears a mask during a news conference on April 15, 2020, in Salt Lake Ci ...
Utah’s coronavirus spike worsens as governor studies measures
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

A spike of coronavirus cases in Utah that began after schools and colleges resumed classes reached a new peak Friday and led the state’s Republican governor to say again that he’s considering new measures to combat the spread of the virus.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hawaii’s jobless rate ties for third-worst in nation
The Associated Press

Hawaii’s unemployment rate dropped significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic but was still tied for third-worst in the nation in August.

 
Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testifies be ...
CDC reverses controversial testing advice that caused backlash
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.