Nation and World

Chinese businessman arrested in $1B fraud conspiracy

By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press
March 15, 2023 - 9:07 am
 
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in ...
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in Beijing, Aug. 30, 2017. The self-exiled Chinese businessman long sought by the government of China, and known for cultivating ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon, was arrested Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in New York on charges that he oversaw a billion dollar fraud conspiracy. Guo Wengui, also known as Ho Wan Kwok, and his financier, Kin Ming Je, were charged in an indictment in Manhattan federal court with various charges, including wire, securities and bank fraud, authorities said. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

NEW YORK — A business tycoon long sought by the government of China and known for cultivating ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon was arrested Wednesday in New York on charges that he oversaw a $1 billion fraud conspiracy.

Guo Wengui, 54, and his financier, Kin Ming Je, faced an indictment in federal court in Manhattan charging them with various crimes, including wire, securities and bank fraud. Guo was charged first in court papers under the name Ho Wan Kwok.

Federal prosecutors said the indictment stemmed from a complex scheme in which the defendants lied to hundreds of thousands of online followers in the United States and around the world before misappropriating hundreds of millions of dollars.

Je, 55, has not been arrested. Guo was expected to appear in court Wednesday. His attorney did not immediately comment.

Guo, also known as Miles Kwok, was one of China’s richest businesspeople, with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $1.1 billion in 2015.

Guo left China in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping that ensnared people close to Guo, including a top intelligence official. Chinese authorities have accused Guo of rape, kidnapping, bribery and other offenses.

Guo has long argued that the allegations against him in China were false, saying they were intended to punish him for publicly outing corruption there and criticizing leading figures in the Communist Party. For years, his case was the subject of a debate over whether China was abusing international law enforcement cooperation efforts, including Interpol, in seeking his arrest.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that Guo was charged with “lining his pockets with the money he stole, including buying himself, and his close relatives, a 50,000 square foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari, and even two $36,000 mattresses, and financing a $37 million luxury yacht.”

It was on Guo’s 150-foot (45-meter) yacht that former Bannon, President Donald Trump’s onetime chief strategist, was once arrested on federal charges. Just before he left office, Trump made the case against Bannon dissolve with a pardon.

Authorities accuse Guo of lying to his victims, promising them outsized returns if they invested or fed money to his media company, GTV Media Group Inc., his so-called Himalaya Farm Alliance, G’CLUBS, and the Himalaya Exchange.

Williams said that, between September 2022 and this month, the U.S. government has seized approximately $634 million from 21 bank accounts, representing the majority of the proceeds of Guo’s alleged fraud.

He said law enforcement on Wednesday also seized assets that were purchased with proceeds of the alleged fraud, including a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also brought civil charges against Guo on Wednesday, saying in a federal court filing that Guo led others in committing multiple frauds since April 2020.

The SEC said Guo targeted retail investors through online and social media posts and videos, deceiving them with lies such as a claim that a crypto asset security called “H-Coin” was backed by gold reserves.

The SEC said Guo and Je raised about $452 million through an unregistered offering of GTV common stock from April 2020 to June 2020, claiming they would “build the most popular and safest social media and transaction platform independent of the Chinese government’s censorship and monitoring, allowing the people of China and the world to realize the freedom of speech and trade.”

This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the pro ...
Biden OKs Alaska oil project
By Matthew Daly and Chris Megerian Associated Press

The Biden administration approved the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska, drawing criticism from environmentalists.

President Joe Biden speaks about the banking system in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, M ...
Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after collapse
By Ken Sweet, Christopher Rugaber, Chris Megerian and Cathy Bussewitz The Associated Press

At more than $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

A man rides his bicycle through floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11, 2023. ...
Another atmospheric river awaits to hit California
By Nic Coury and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

The rain and snow is expected to extend from Central California to Oregon, as well as northern Nevada. High winds are also a concern.

People look at signs posted outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif ...
Feds racing to sell assets as nation’s 16th largest bank fails
By Stan Choe and Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

Silicon Valley Bank, the nation’s 16th-largest bank, failed after depositors hurried to withdraw money this week amid anxiety over the bank’s health. It was the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008.

State Parks swift water technicians Jeremy Paiss and Bryan Kine transport Lizbeth Hernandez to ...
California river levee break causes evacuations, water rescues
By Susanne Rust, Brittny Mejia and Liam Dillon The Los Angeles Times

The atmospheric river, known as a “Pineapple Express” because it brought warm subtropical moisture across the Pacific from near Hawaii, was melting lower parts of the huge snowpack built in California’s mountains.

FILE -This photo provided by Palisades Tahoe shows a freshly covered snowfall on a ski run at P ...
Tahoe ski resorts get good, bad from relentless winter
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

“It’s heaven sent for a skier because I can ski until Memorial Day,” said Dan Lavely, 66, a Reno resident who’s been skiing for about 40 years.

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Friday, Jan. 1 ...
Despite Fed’s rate hikes, US adds a robust 311K jobs
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

Friday’s report from the government made clear that the nation’s job market remains fundamentally healthy, with many employers still eager to hire.

 
Atlantic City dealers with cancer want casino smoking ban
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

Several Atlantic City casino dealers with cancer, and others who fear they may develop it, are asking New Jersey lawmakers to ban smoking in the state’s casinos.

