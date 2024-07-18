Consumer Reports lists least reliable car models

Here’s a look at the car models that Consumer Reports found to be the least reliable.

Fast facts:

Consumer Reports surveys hundreds of thousands of car owners each year and compiles reliability data about things like repairs and how much they cost.

Of the 10 least reliable cars named on CR’s 2024 list, three are hybrids and one is fully electric.

SUVs and pickup trucks dominate the list of the least reliable vehicles, while only one sedan made the top 10.

Jeep and Volkswagen are the only manufacturers with more than one model on the least-reliable list.

For some, a car is an expression of personal style. For others, it’s a status symbol. For most of us, however, a car is a utilitarian staple — a personal transportation engine that gives us the flexibility to make a living, shop for groceries, transport items, run errands, see family and friends, and complete other crucial tasks efficiently across time and geography.

For those who fall into that latter category, reliability is paramount — more so than aesthetics, luxury features, or offroad capabilities. A reliable vehicle allows a busy, budget-conscious individual to meet their day-to-day obligations while contending with the stress and expense of unexpected car trouble as infrequently as possible.

But what exactly makes a car reliable? How is reliability measured? And most importantly, how can consumers avoid purchasing an unreliable vehicle?

What does reliability mean when it comes to cars and SUVs?

Reliability is a measure of how infrequently a car needs repairs and service and how minor and inexpensive those repairs and services are. In other words, the less often a car needs to be taken to a mechanic, and the less expensive those mechanic visits are, the more reliable it is.

Major repairs can be prohibitively expensive, and an out-of-commission vehicle can lead to missed time at work, which can translate to additional lost income beyond repair expenses. This makes vehicle reliability especially important for lower-income individuals, those without significant savings, and those who use their vehicles daily for transportation to and from work or school.

How does Consumer Reports measure reliability?

Vehicle reliability directly affects driver experience, and drivers are the ones spending the time and money to address the reliability issues presented by their cars, so drivers are among the best resources when it comes to compiling reliability data.

Consumer Reports, a non-profit fact-finding and consumer advocacy firm, conducts vehicle reliability surveys by polling its hundreds of thousands of members annually. Each year, Consumer Reports members answer detailed questions about any problems they experienced with their cars, what areas those problems occurred in, how serious they were, and how much they cost to fix.

CR’s most recent survey collected data on over 330,000 member-owned vehicles manufactured from 2000 to 2023.

“Respondents check off problems from a list of trouble areas, ranging from the engine and transmission to climate system, brakes, electrical system, and electrical accessories. They also tell us in writing (verbatim) specifically what their experiences were to help us understand precisely what problems they are having.” — Consumer Reports on its reliability survey methodology

What are the 10 least reliable new car & SUV models?

Brand-wise, CR ranks Chrystler, Mercedez-Benz, and Rivian as the least reliable auto makers, but what about specific models? These 10 vehicles received the lowest overall reliability scores from Consumer Reports.

10. Jeep Wrangler Graham Hughes/Bloomberg via Getty Images

10. Jeep Wrangler

CR reliability score: 27/100

27/100 Type: Compact SUV

Compact SUV 2024 model recalls: 3

The Jeep Wrangler is the 10th least reliable car according to CR’s data. Jeep has issued three recalls on the model, and potential problem areas include the powertrain, steering, and suspension systems, among others.

9. Jeep Grand Cherokee Graham Hughes/Bloomberg via Getty Images

9. Jeep Grand Cherokee

CR reliability score: 26/100

26/100 Type: Mid-size SUV

Mid-size SUV 2024 model recalls: 5

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the 9th least reliable vehicle, with its 2024 model sporting five different recalls and potential problem areas including the powertrain, suspension, steering, climate, and electronics systems, among others.

8. Volkswagen Jetta Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images

8. Volkswagen Jetta

CR reliability score: 25/100

25/100 Type: Compact sedan

Compact sedan 2024 model recalls: 0

The Volkswagen Jetta takes the number eight spot on CR’s least reliable list. The systems most prone to issues in the vehicle included the powertrain, steering, brakes, climate, and electronics.

7. Nissan Frontier

CR reliability score: 23/100

23/100 Type: Mid-size pickup truck

Mid-size pickup truck 2024 model recalls: 2

The seventh least reliable vehicle on CR’s list is the Nissan Frontier, a mid-size pickup whose 2024 model has been subject to two manufacturer recalls. Problem areas include the powertrain, steering, suspension, climate, brakes, and electronics systems.

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

6. Jeep Grand Cherokee L

CR reliability score: 23/100

23/100 Type: Mid-size SUV

Mid-size SUV 2024 model recalls: 0

The Grand Cherokee L, Jeep’s three-row version of its classic mid-size SUV, comes in sixth on CR’s most unreliable list. It hasn’t been subject to any recalls for defective parts, but it may be prone to potential problems with its powertrain, steering, suspension, and electronics systems.

Rivian R1T Spencer Platt/Getty Images

5. Rivian R1T

CR reliability score: 22/100

22/100 Type: Luxury pickup truck

Luxury pickup truck 2024 model recalls: 3

Rivian’s R1T electric pickup is the fifth least reliable car model on CR’s list, and its 2024 model has faced recalls for three different issues. Areas most prone to potential issues include its powertrain, climate system, and build.

4. Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

4. Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid

CR reliability score: 21/100

21/100 Type: Mid-size SUV

Mid-size SUV 2024 model recalls: 0

The Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid is the fourth most unreliable vehicle, according to CR’s survey data. The vehicle’s build, climate system, electronics, and powertrain are cited as potential problem areas.

3. Ford F-150 Hybrid Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

3. Ford F-150 Hybrid

CR reliability score: 19/100

19/100 Type: Full-size pickup truck

Full-size pickup truck 2024 model recalls: 0

Ford’s hybrid F-150 pickup took third place on CR’s most-unreliable list, with owners reporting the build, powertrain, climate system, and electronics as the most common potential problem areas.

2. Volkswagen Taos Florencia Martin/picture alliance via Getty Images

2. Volkswagen Taos

CR reliability score: 18/100

18/100 Type: Compact crossover SUV

Compact crossover SUV 2024 model recalls: 0

The second most unreliable car is the Volkswagen Taos, according to CR’s survey respondents. Its most commonly reported issues include problems with the powertrain, brakes, build, and electronics.

1. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

1. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

CR reliability score: 14/100

14/100 Type: Minivan

Minivan 2024 model recalls: 0

The least reliable vehicle of all? Another hybrid — Chrysler’s Pacifica Minivan, which received an overall reliability score of just 14 out of 100. Powertrain, brake, and electronics issues are among the most common with this model, according to CR members.

The takeaway

While the number-one least-reliable vehicle on Consumer Reports’ list is a minivan, 8 out of 10 are trucks or SUVs, so drivers prioritizing reliability over off-road capability and towing power might do best to steer clear of those vehicle types.

Additionally, 4 out of the 10 least reliable vehicles are at least partially electric, so gas-powered vehicles may be a more reliable choice in general, at least for now.

Overall, a compact, gas-powered sedan from a maker with high reliability scores like Lexus or Toyota might be the safest choice for drivers seeking a dependable vehicle that is unlikely to cost them exorbitant amounts of time and money in repairs and maintenance.

