Crash causes traffic chaos on Interstate 15 in California desert

An overturned semi has caused traffic nightmares on Interstate 15 in the Baker, California, area as the Memorial Day weekend begins, according to state highway officials.

A rock formation along Cima Road in Mojave National Preserve in California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 8 a.m. Thursday, the California Department of Transportation tweeted that an “overturned semi” was blocking two northbound lanes just south of the Cima Road exit. The exit is about 30 miles north of Baker, a popular stopping point for travelers going to and from California and Las Vegas.

Baker is a small desert town (population 600) that serves as a gateway to Death Valley National Park and Mojave National Preserve.