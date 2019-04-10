Denver officer suspended after using database for stripper info

(Denver Police Department Facebook)

DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Safety says it has suspended a police officer for 10 days after he accessed a police database for personal reasons and left work early to go to a strip club.

The Denver Post reported Tuesday that a department disciplinary letter indicates that Officer Shederick Dobbin ran a woman’s name twice through the National Crime Information Center database in July 2018.

Dobbin told investigators that he looked up her name to see if she had any warrants.

According to the letter, he told investigators that the searches were not part of a criminal investigation. Officers are not allowed to use the database for any reason outside of work.

Dobbin was suspended for four days last year for using the database to share investigative information.