98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Dorian leaves 43 dead in Bahamas with toll expected to rise

By Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press
September 7, 2019 - 11:28 am
 

ABACO, Bahamas — The hurricane death toll is rising in the Bahamas, in what its leader calls “this hour of darkness.”

Search and rescue teams were still trying to reach some Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris Saturday after Hurricane Dorian struck the northern part of the archipelago last Sunday. At least 43 people died.

Several hundred people, many of them Haitian immigrants, waited at Abaco island’s Marsh Harbour in hopes of leaving the disaster zone on vessels arriving with aid. Bahamian security forces were organizing evacuations on a landing craft. Other boats, including yachts and other private craft, were also helping to evacuate people.

Avery Parotti, a 19-year-old bartender, and partner Stephen Chidles, a 26-year-old gas station attendant had been waiting at the port since 1 a.m. During the hurricane, waves lifted a yacht that smashed against a cement wall, which in turn collapsed on their home and destroyed it.

“There’s nothing left here. There are no jobs,” said Parotti, who hopes to start a new life in the United States, where she has relatives.

Dorval Darlier, a Haitian diplomat who had come from the Bahamian capital of Nassau, shouted in Creole, telling the crowd that sick people along with women and children should be evacuated before men.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said late Friday that 35 people were known dead on Abaco and eight on Grand Bahama island.

“We acknowledge that there are many missing and that the number of deaths is expected to significantly increase,” he said. “This is one of the stark realities we are facing in this hour of darkness.”

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that Minnis had told him that there would have been “many more casualties” without U.S. help. Trump credited the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Coast Guard and the “brave people of the Bahamas.”

The U.S. Coast Guard has evacuated some people from devastated areas by helicopter. The United Nations, the British Royal Navy, American Airlines and Royal Caribbean and other organizations have mobilized to send in food, water, generators, roof tarps, diapers, flashlights and other supplies.

Marvin Dames, security minister in the Bahamas, said authorities were striving to reach everyone, but the crews can’t just bulldoze their way through fallen trees and other rubble because there might be bodies not yet recovered.

“We have been through this before, but not at this level of devastation,” Dames said.

Dames said the runway at the airport on Grand Bahama island had been cleared and was ready for flights. Authorities also said that all ports had been reopened on that island and Abaco, both of which were devastated by the Category 5 storm.

On Grand Bahama, a long line formed at a cruise ship that had docked to distribute food and water. Among those waiting was Wellisy Taylor, a housewife.

“What we have to do as Bahamians, we have to band together. If your brother needs sugar, you’re going to have to give him sugar. If you need cream, they’ll have to give you cream,” she said. “That’s how I grew up. That’s the Bahamas that I know.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Utility poles were shipped after Hurricane Dorian moved through the area yesterday along a caus ...
North Carolinian residents take stock of Dorian’s damage
By Ben Finley The Associated Press

As the sky cleared and floodwaters receded Saturday, residents of North Carolina’s Outer Banks began to assess the damage wrought by Hurricane Dorian.

In a July 26, 2019, file photo, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., prep ...
Dems move focus to Trump’s properties, use of taxpayer money
By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Casting their Trump nets beyond the special counsel’s Russia report, House Democrats are demanding information about the spending of taxpayer money at the president’s hotels and properties.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen, Scotland ...
Brexit crisis grows as opposition rejects PM’s snap election call
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Britain’s bedeviling Brexit dilemma intensified Friday, as opposition parties refused to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for an election until he secures a delay to Britain’s exit from the European Union — something he vows he’ll never do.

In a June 5, 2019, file photo, Mexican authorities stop a migrant caravan that had earlier cros ...
Mexico says it has slowed migrant flow 56% in 3 months
By Maria Verza and Christopher Sherman The Associated Press

Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said he believes Mexico’s strategy of cracking down on illegal migration with a National Guard deployment, investment in Central America and allowing the U.S. to make more asylum seekers wait in Mexico is enough to avert President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports.

Makeshift memorials erected to the victims of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire, photographed Thurs ...
Mistrial declared in trial of ‘16 Oakland fire that killed 36
By Janie Har and Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

An emotionally taxing criminal case over the deaths of 36 people trapped in a fire inside a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse nearly three years ago will continue after a jury acquitted one defendant and deadlocked on the other.

In a June 11, 2019, file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news co ...
States hit Facebook, Google with antitrust probes
The Associated Press

Two bipartisan groups of state attorneys general are launching separate antitrust investigations into Facebook and Google, adding to regulatory scrutiny of two of the world’s largest and most ubiquitous tech companies.

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo company representatives from Verizon, Goodwill, Kaiser ...
US adds modest 130K jobs, boosted by Census hiring
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. employers added a modest 130,000 jobs in August, a sign that global economic weakness and President Donald Trump’s trade war with China may have begun to slow hiring.