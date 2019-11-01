38°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Dozens of schools shuttered as Ventura County fire grows

The Associated Press
November 1, 2019 - 7:18 am
 

LOS ANGELES — A brush fire north of Los Angeles has quickly grown to more than 11 square miles even as calmer weather allowed crews to increase containment on multiple wildfires elsewhere in the state.

Ventura County emergency officials provided an update around 11:30 p.m. Thursday that said the fast-moving fire had spread to approximately 7,400 acres, with 0% containment. The fire erupted Thursday evening itself, quickly spreading from a hilltop near Santa Paula. Authorities have ordered evacuations for around 7,500 people in an area that includes roughly 1,800 buildings.

Dozens of locals schools across several districts have announced Friday closures in light of what’s being dubbed the Maria fire.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub says aerial firefighting efforts were hampered by someone flying a small drone “apparently looking at photography” Thursday evening.

Calmer winds helped

Earlier, calmer weather allowed crews to increase containment on multiple wildfires after gusts fanned blazes across California and led utilities to cut power to prevent winds from damaging equipment and igniting an inferno.

The winds largely subsided as Red Flag warnings for fire danger remained in place through Friday evening for some inland areas to the north and west of Los Angeles.

A wildfire erupted Thursday evening and quickly spread north of Los Angeles. Authorities ordered evacuations for about 7,500 people in an area that includes roughly 1,800 buildings as the blaze threatened the community of Somis.

Nearly 200,000 Sonoma County residents were allowed to return home amid a 120-square-mile fire that forced them to evacuate. At least 140 homes were destroyed.

About 80,000 people in the south remained without power after intentional blackouts.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A ghoulish group of pallbearers stand in front of a casket representing 3.2% beer, Wednesday, O ...
Utah says farewell to 3.2 beer, welcomes more powerful suds
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

The state will become the next-to-last in the country to say goodbye to lower-alcohol 3.2% beer on Friday, when drinkers welcome new, slightly stronger brews to grocery stores, gas stations and bars.

Portrait of an adult reticulated python close up. (Getty Images)
Indiana woman found dead with python wrapped around her neck
The Associated Press

An Indiana woman found with an 8-foot-long python wrapped around her neck had apparently kept snakes at the residence, which was filled with snakes and outfitted for a collection of the reptiles, police said Thursday.

A firefighter sprays water on a leveled home as the Hillside Fire burns in San Bernardino, Cali ...
Stolen car sparks new wildfire in Southern California
By Brian Melley and Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — A stolen car sparked a wildfire in a bone-dry field Thursday as two of Southern California’s quintessential themes — car chases and gusty Santa Ana winds — collided with potentially devastating consequences.

People watch a TV showing file images of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at ...
North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea amid stalled talks
By Kim Tong-Hyung and Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

The launches followed statements of displeasure by top North Korean officials over the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States.

A firefighter puts out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Rin ...
Strong winds fan flames from 2 new California fires
By Brian Melley and Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

The latest blazes erupted in the heavily populated region east of Los Angeles as strong Santa Ana winds continued to blow with gusts up to 60 mph predicted to last until evening.

Rescue workers look for survivors following a train damaged by a fire in Liaquatpur, Pakistan, ...
At least 71 perish in fire on moving train in central Pakistan
By Asim Tanveer The Associated Press

Flames roared through the train cars as the train approached the town of Liaquatpur in Punjab, survivors said. A cooking stove explosion is believed to be the cause.

This is a photo of the military working dog that was injured tracking down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ...
Trump to welcome military working dog Conan to White House
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump tweeted that the military working dog injured in the raid last weekend that killed the Islamic State leader will leave the Middle East for the White House sometime next week.