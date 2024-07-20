105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Drone strike by Houthi terrorists kills 1, wounds at least 10 in Tel Aviv

Israeli police investigate the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, ...
Israeli police investigate the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, July 19, 2024. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a drone believed to have exploded above Tel Aviv early Friday morning, leaving one dead and at least 10 injured. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
People are seen through a broken window next to the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel A ...
People are seen through a broken window next to the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, July 19, 2024. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a drone believed to have exploded above Tel Aviv early Friday morning, leaving one dead and at least 10 injured. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Israeli police investigate the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, ...
Israeli police investigate the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, July 19, 2024. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a drone believed to have exploded above Tel Aviv early Friday morning, leaving one dead and at least 10 injured. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
People are seen through a broken coffee shop window next to the scene of an explosive drone att ...
People are seen through a broken coffee shop window next to the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, July 19, 2024. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a drone believed to have exploded above Tel Aviv early Friday morning, leaving one dead and at least 10 injured. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A man films the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, July 19, 2024. ...
A man films the scene of an explosive drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, July 19, 2024. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a drone believed to have exploded above Tel Aviv early Friday morning, leaving one dead and at least 10 injured. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
More Stories
A Southwest Airlines flight is seen in Las Vegas in this file photo. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/La ...
Blazing temps make soda cans explode on Southwest Airlines, injuring flight attendants
Faulty software update causes havoc worldwide for airlines, hospitals and governments
Visitors wait in line at the evening visitation session for Corey Comperatore, the former fire ...
Thousands gather to celebrate life of former fire chief killed at Trump rally
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers who ...
Netanyahu makes surprise visit to Israeli troops in Gaza
By Melanie Lidman and Sam Metz The Associated Press
July 19, 2024 - 5:15 pm
 

TEL AVIV, Israel — An Iranian-made drone sent by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists struck Tel Aviv on Friday, leaving one person dead and at least 10 wounded in the group’s first lethal strike into Israel.

The aerial strike rumbled through the center of the city near the U.S. Embassy, causing shrapnel to rain down and spreading shards of glass over a large radius.

The hit in Israel’s biggest city was startling because the drone appeared to have crossed much of the country through the multilayered air defenses that have intercepted almost all of the drones and rockets that Yemen’s Houthis have been launching toward Israel since the Gaza war began.

Most have failed even to reach Israel’s southernmost city, Eilat, on the Red Sea some 160 miles south of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military said it was investigating what went wrong. Chief spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the drone was detected by air defenses, but an “error” occurred and “there was no interception.”

“We are investigating the entire chain,” he said. Another military official blamed “human error.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

The spokesman for the Houthis, Yahya Sare’e, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement published on the social media platform X. He said it was in retaliation for the Israel-Hamas war and had hit one of the group’s many targets.

Israel’s military identified the drone as an Iranian Samad-3 upgraded to travel long distances and said it was believed to have come from Yemen.

The drone hit at around 3:10 a.m., blowing out windows and damaging cars throughout a coastal neighborhood of Tel Aviv and reverberating as far as nearby cities. The military said it had not determined if it exploded in the air or directly struck buildings.

Footage verified by the AP shows the low-flying drone arriving at Tel Aviv’s shoreline and then heading into the city, moments before an explosion lights up the night sky.

The U.S. State Department said there was no damage to the U.S. Embassy or any of its staff members.

The Houthi strike hit hours after Israel’s military confirmed one of its airstrikes had killed a Hezbollah commander and other terrorists in southern Lebanon. Israel has so far not made attacks on the Houthis, allowing its allies instead to take the lead as it focuses its efforts on the war in Gaza and ongoing fighting with Hezbollah.

The attack also comes days before Netanyahu is to travel to Washington and address Congress.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the deadly drone attack in Tel Aviv and expressed concern at “the risk such dangerous acts pose for further escalation in the region,” his spokesman said.

In other developments:

— Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the West Bank and east Jerusalem were part of the Jewish people’s historical “homeland,” and harshly criticized a Friday decision by the International Court of Justice.

The top U.N. court said Friday that Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is “unlawful” and called on it to end and for settlement construction to stop immediately.

“The Jewish people are not conquerors in their own land — not in our eternal capital Jerusalem and not in the land of our ancestors in Judea and Samaria,” he said in a post on the social media platform X.

— U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said a cease-fire deal between Hamas and Israel that will release Israeli hostages in Gaza are “inside the 10-yard line,” as talks between warring sides in Cairo appear to make progress.

“But we know that anything in the last 10 yards are the hardest,” said Blinken, speaking from the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Friday.

— The new British government has overturned its predecessor’s suspension of funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for the Palestinians.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy told lawmakers that humanitarian aid in Gaza is “a moral necessity” and that UNRWA is “absolutely central” to U.K. efforts to support civilians on the ground.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers who ...
Netanyahu makes surprise visit to Israeli troops in Gaza
By Melanie Lidman Associated Press

Days before a speech to Congress, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel must keep control of a strip of territory Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Former President Barack Obama speaks in Athens, Greece, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannak ...
Obama, Pelosi worried about Biden’s candidacy, sources say
By Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller and Micheal Balsamo Associated Press

Former president Barack Obama has expressed concerns about Joe Biden’s candidacy, and Nancy Pelosi has said he could cost Democrats the House, according to sources.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliamen ...
Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza cease-fire talks
By Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

An Israeli delegation has arrived in Egypt to continue cease-fire talks, as Israel and Hamas consider the latest proposal, according to three Egyptian airport officials.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth block a road to protest military recruitment in Bnei Brak, near Tel ...
Israel will begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men
By Josef Federman The Associated Press

The Israeli military on Tuesday said it would begin sending draft notices to Jewish ultra-Orthodox men next week.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
U.K. foreign chief urges truce, pathway to two-state solution
recommend 2
Israel says it’s killed about half of Hamas’ military leaders
recommend 3
Netanyahu won’t agree to deal that ends war in Gaza
recommend 4
Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists targets ship in Gulf of Aden
recommend 5
Netanyahu: Israel winding down Gaza operations; war against Hezbollah could be next
recommend 6
Suspected Houthi attack targets ship in Gulf of Aden