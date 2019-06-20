101°F
Nation and World

Duke and Duchess of Sussex to start new foundation

The Associated Press
June 20, 2019 - 12:29 pm
 

LONDON — Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be starting their own foundation to support their charitable endeavors, formally spinning off from the entity Prince Harry and Prince William established together a decade ago.

The long-expected change is intended to better align the work and interests of Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle. A name has not yet been chosen for the new foundation.

William and the former Kate Middleton will remain with the original charity.

The decision to break away from the Royal Foundation is seen as the final step in the division of the couples’ public duties and comes following the conclusion of a review into its structure.

The royals will continue to work on joint projects, such as the Heads Together campaign.

THE LATEST
 
10-year-old girl climbs Yosemite’s El Capitan
By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

A 10-year-old Colorado girl scaled Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan and may have become the youngest person to climb one of the most celebrated and challenging peaks in the world.

This undated selfie provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, U.S. Navy SEAL Edward Galla ...
Witness at Navy SEAL trial admits killing victim
The Associated Press

A Navy SEAL called by prosecutors to testify at the murder trial of a colleague has acknowledged killing a wounded prisoner in Iraq in what he described as an act of mercy.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., departs the chamber after appealing for lawmaker ...
Trump vows veto as Senate rejects arms sales to Saudis
By Susannah George The Associated Press

The Senate has voted to block the Trump administration from selling arms to Saudi Arabia, launching a new challenge to President Donald Trump’s alliance with the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

In an image provided by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag ...
Americans say focus on asteroids, robots over Mars trip
By Marcia Dunn and Emily Swanson The Associated Press

Americans prefer a space program that focuses on potential asteroid impacts, scientific research and using robots over sending humans to the moon or on to Mars, a poll shows.

In a Feb. 13, 2019 file photo, visitors walk around the 40-foot Maryland Peace Cross dedicated ...
Supreme Court says longstanding cross on public land in Maryland OK
By Jessica Gresko The Associated Press

A World War I memorial in the shape of a 40-foot-tall cross can continue to stand on public land in Maryland, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in an important decision about the use of religious symbols in American life.

This image from video made available by the Boy Scouts of America in June 2019 shows a frame fr ...
Animated videos: Boy Scouts’ new tactic to fight sex abuse
By David Crary The Associated Press

Under financial pressure from sex-abuse litigation, the Boy Scouts of America are seeking to bolster their abuse-prevention efforts with a new awareness program featuring cartoon-style videos that will be provided to more than 1.2 million Cub Scouts across the nation.