42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

FAA computer outage causes widespread flight delays in US

By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press
January 11, 2023 - 4:28 am
 
Updated January 11, 2023 - 4:50 am
FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport, Dec. 28, 2022, in ...
FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport, Dec. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. With its flights now running on a roughly normal schedule, Southwest Airlines is turning its attention to luring back customers and repairing damage to a reputation for service after canceling 15,000 flights around Christmas. The disruptions started with a winter storm and snowballed when Southwest's ancient crew-scheduling technology failed. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights.

At 7:30 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 100 have been cancelled.

Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast, but were beginning to spread west. Inbound international flights are into Miami International Airport continued to land, but all departures have been delayed since 6:30 a.m., said airport spokesman Greg Chin.

The FAA said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a tweet that he is in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation.

United Airlines said that it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update once it learned more from the FAA.

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, or Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has now moved online.

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected.

Irish carrier Aer Lingus said services to the U.S. continue, and Dublin Airport’s website showed that its flights to Newark, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles were running on schedule.

“Aer Lingus plan to operate all transatlantic flights as scheduled today,” the carrier said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to monitor but we do not anticipate any disruption to our services arising from the technical issue in the United States.”

The FAA said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report from Washington, D.C. AP Buisness Writer Kelvin Chan contributed from London.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County ending COVID rental assistance program
Clark County ending COVID rental assistance program
2
Las Vegas won’t reconsider Michele Fiore’s final votes
Las Vegas won’t reconsider Michele Fiore’s final votes
3
Podcaster, video blogger Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway dies at 51
Podcaster, video blogger Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway dies at 51
4
Lombardo signs 2 executive orders, vows to give state employees a raise
Lombardo signs 2 executive orders, vows to give state employees a raise
5
Former housing authority leader facing domestic violence charges
Former housing authority leader facing domestic violence charges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration ban on ...
Nevada lawmakers ‘disappointed’ in block on bump stock ban
By Jessica Hill / RJ

A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court.

Crane operator Ricky Kapuschinsky, with AAA Crane, gets ready to lift uprooted trees on Capitol ...
California braces for potential floods
The Associated Press

The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” — storms that are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
Biden makes first check of US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

Biden’s nearly four-hour visit to El Paso was highly controlled. He encountered no migrants except when his motorcade drove alongside the border and about a dozen were visible on the Ciudad Juárez side.

 
California gets brief lull after damaging ‘bomb cyclone’
By Martha Mendoza, Brian Melley and John Antczak The Associated Press

The next round of severe weather was predicted to arrive in Northern California on Friday night and spread south into the central region during the weekend, increasing flooding concerns due to already saturated soil. Heavy snow was forecast for the Sierra Nevada.

 
McCarthy survives long struggle to win Speaker in 15th round
By Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks.

More stories for you
Turbulent Hawaii flight leaves dozens injured, 11 seriously
Turbulent Hawaii flight leaves dozens injured, 11 seriously
Santa’s travels unfazed by bomb cyclone, NORAD says
Santa’s travels unfazed by bomb cyclone, NORAD says
At least 34 dead from frigid monster storm — PHOTOS
At least 34 dead from frigid monster storm — PHOTOS
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk’s jet
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk’s jet
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary