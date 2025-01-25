Families await return of 4 female soldiers held by Hamas for 15 months

An advocacy group representing the families of hostages confirmed the identities of the captive Israelis to be released on Saturday.

TEL AVIV, Israel — Hamas announced Friday that it would release four female soldiers held hostage for 15 months in Gaza, as part of an exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners laid out in its ceasefire agreement with Israel. An advocacy group representing the families of hostages confirmed the identities of the captive Israelis to be released on Saturday.

Under the deal that paused the 15-month war, Israel would release 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees in exchange for the four Israeli women, including 120 terrorists serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks.

The four Israeli soldiers, Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19, were captured in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attack that ignited the war and have had no contact with the outside world since then.

In a statement, The Hostages and Missing Families Forum welcomed their expected release.

“An entire nation has fought for them and anxiously awaits their longed-for return to their families’ embrace,” it said.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it had received the list of names of hostages slated for release, without revealing their identities.

Relatives of hostages still being held in Gaza had earlier Friday called on Netanyahu to ensure that all remaining captives are freed, and appealed to President Donald Trump to continue pressing for their release.

Withdrawal extension sought

Netanyahu suggested Friday that Israel might not withdraw all of its forces from Lebanon by a deadline set in its ceasefire with Hezbollah, and Washington appears prepared to push for an extension.

Under the deal reached in November, Israel is supposed to complete its withdrawal from the country by Sunday. Hezbollah terrorists must pull back to the north of the Litani River, and the Lebanese armed forces would patrol the buffer zone in southern Lebanon alongside U.N. peacekeepers.

Netanyahu said in a statement that the ceasefire “is based on the understanding that the withdrawal process could possibly continue beyond the 60 days.” The statement went on to say that the Lebanese government hasn’t yet “fully enforced” the agreement, an apparent reference to the deployment of Lebanese troops.

Israeli officials have held talks in recent days with the United States, which brokered the agreement along with France.

The Trump administration believes that “a short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed” in Lebanon, National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement Friday.

U.N. suspends trips into Houthi areas

The United Nations on Friday suspended all travel into areas held by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists after more of their staff were detained by the terrorists.

The Houthis have already detained U.N. staffers, as well as individuals associated with the once-open U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, and aid groups.

“Yesterday, the de facto authorities in Sanaa detained additional U.N. personnel working in areas under their control,” the U.N. statement read. “To ensure the security and safety of all its staff, the United Nations has suspended all official movements into and within areas under the de facto authorities’ control.”

Before Friday, the U.N. had a total of 16 Yemeni staff in Houthi detention. Staffers were trying to get a headcount across the U.N. agencies working in the country and had halted their work, which provides food, medicine and other aid to the impoverished nation.