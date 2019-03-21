Foam used to put out Texas fire releases dangerous vapors

Emergency crews continue to douse what's left of the now-extinguished petrochemical tank fire at Intercontinental Terminals Company on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Deer Park. ITC officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON — Authorities say it appears that the suppressive foam firefighters are using at a Houston-area petrochemicals storage facility is separating at times and allowing dangerous benzene vapors to escape before another layer of foam can be applied.

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said at a news conference Thursday that crews are applying layer after layer of foam where several storage tanks burned at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, southeast of Houston.

The fire began Sunday and was extinguished Wednesday, but a flare-up occurred later Wednesday that crews are working to prevent from occurring again.

Authorities say winds are light Thursday so the vapors aren’t spreading beyond the immediate area of the ITC plant.

They say orders to stay indoors are being done “out of an abundance of caution.”

At least three area school districts canceled classes Thursday, citing “unfavorable air quality conditions.”

The fire started Sunday, sending a huge, dark plume into the air, and spread to storage tanks holding components of gasoline and materials used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.