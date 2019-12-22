58°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Fog, ice trigger massive 63-vehicle pileup in Virginia

The Associated Press
December 22, 2019 - 1:05 pm
 

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A pileup involving more than 60 cars on a major interstate in Virginia on Sunday morning injured dozens of people, some critically, according to state police.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 64 in York County near Williamsburg and for a time shut down traffic in both directions, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement.

The agency tweeted that there was fog and ice along a bridge when what was described as a chain-reaction wreck began.

Photos from the scene showed a tangled mass of metal, with car hoods crumpled, windows smashed and a red truck plopped on top of another vehicle.

Ivan Levy said he and his wife were both headed to Williamsburg, where they work, in separate vehicles around the time of the crash.

Levy told The Associated Press he started slowing his truck down and turned his hazard lights on when he saw thick fog.

“Next thing I know I see cars just start piling up on top of each other,” he said.

Levy was able to stop in time but then got a call from his wife saying she had been in the wreck.

“It was just so scary,” said Alena Levy, who was evaluated at a hospital but was not seriously injured.

Ivan Levy said he ran past cars to find his wife and help her out. They made their way back to his truck, and Ivan Levy said he then grabbed a medical kit and started checking on other victims because first responders hadn’t arrived yet.

Sixty-three vehicles were involved in the crash, and 35 people were transported for treatment of injuries, Anaya said late Sunday morning. She said an unspecified number of those people had injuries considered critical. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

Eastbound lanes eventually reopened, but westbound lanes remained closed hours after the crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

An investigation was ongoing, and motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

Ivan Levy said the car his wife had been driving was a Christmas gift.

“She was all upset about the vehicle, and I was like, ‘Look, honey, it’s just metal,’” he said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In an Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, completed Boeing 737 MAX fuselages, made at Spirit Aerosystems ...
Boeing woes grow as United drops 737 Max flights through June
By Cathy Bussewitz and Tom Krisher The Associated Press

The developments follow Boeing’s announcement Monday that it would halt Max production in January as it became increasingly clear that it still has many regulatory hurdles to clear. It did not say when production would resume.

 
Video shows cruise ships colliding in Mexico
The Associated Press

A cruise ship scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in a minor injury to a passenger.

Maria Rhonita (LeBaron) Miller, was one of nine people killed in an ambush by Mexican cartel me ...
How an American mom died at the hands of a Mexican cartel
By Doug Kari Special to the / RJ

Rhonita Miller and her four children were among nine people ambushed by cartel gunmen as they traveled over the Sierra Madre mountains south of the Arizona border.

An investigative report prepared for the Washington Legislature and released Thursday, Dec. 19, ...
Report: Lawmaker associated with Bundys took part in ‘domestic terrorism’
By Nicholas K. Geranios The Associated Press

A Washington state lawmaker took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States during a 2016 standoff at a wildlife refuge in Oregon, which included members of the Bundy family from Nevada, according to an investigative report released Thursday.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches fro ...
Boeing capsule enters wrong orbit, won’t dock at space station
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Boeing’s new Starliner capsule ran into trouble in orbit Friday minutes after blasting off on its first test flight, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year’s inaugural launch with astronauts.