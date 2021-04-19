64°F
Nation and World

Former sheriff's deputy wanted in Texas shooting taken into custody, say police

The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 - 6:48 am
 
Police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to a fatal shooting in the Arboretum area of northwe ...
Police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to a fatal shooting in the Arboretum area of northwest Austin on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation located Great ...
Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation located Great Hills Trail in northwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas — Police say former sheriff’s deputy wanted in shooting deaths of 3 in Austin, Texas, taken into custody.

The 41-year-old man was sought in the Sunday morning fatal shooting of three people.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the suspect, Stephen Broderick, was considered armed and dangerous. He asked area residents to continue to shelter in place and to call their neighbors to check on them.

“We are concerned he might possibly take a hostage and be himself sheltered somewhere waiting for us to leave,” Chacon said during a news conference Sunday afternoon,

Chacon said Broderick was suspected in the killing of two Hispanic women and one Black man. He said Broderick knew the victims but didn’t elaborate on how or provide a motive for the shootings. Chacon also said a child was involved but that the child has been located and is safe.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said it has received no reports of victims other than the three adults who were shot dead. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

