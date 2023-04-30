76°F
Nation and World

General Mills issues flour recall after salmonella discovery

Associated Press
April 30, 2023 - 7:50 am
 
A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring ...
A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — General Mills has issued a nationwide recall of its bleached and unbleached flour after discovering salmonella during a sampling of a 5-pound (2.3-kilogram) bag.

The company is recalling 2-, 5- and 10-pound (0.9-, 2.3- and 4.5-kilogram) bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024, according to a notice posted Friday on its website.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people should not consume raw products made with flour. Salmonella is killed by heat through baking, frying or boiling products made with flour.

General Mills is encouraging customers to check their pantries and dispose of any product affected by the recall. Customers who had to throw out products may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

THE LATEST
In this image from KABC7 video, is an aerial view of a landslide on the western side of the Cas ...
California landslide halts rail service, homes evacuated
Associated Press

A Southern California landslide has closed a historic cultural center, shut down rail service in the area and forced the evacuation of nearby residences, officials said.

FILE - The Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters are seen in Indianapolis on April 26, 201 ...
Type 2 diabetes drug could revolutionize weight loss care
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

Tirzepatide helped people with the disease who were overweight or had obesity lose up to 16% of their body weight over nearly 17 months, officials with Eli Lilly and Co. said.

(Getty Images)
8 bodies found in Mexican resort of Cancun
The Associated Press

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said Tuesday they are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in the Caribbean resort.

