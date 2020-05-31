George Floyd protests around the US on front pages around world

SpaceX’s successful launch and peaceful protests that turned violent almost — repeat, almost — made us forget for a few moments about COVID-19.

The Australian Sunday Times, left, and La Stampa of Torino, Italy, use their front pages to cover the chaos across America.

Calgary Sun

La Opinion

La Stampa, Torino, Italy

Philippine Sunday Enquirer

Clarin, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Phileleftheros, Nicosia, Cyprus

The Jerusalem Post, Israel

Waspada, Medan, Indonesia

The Sunday Star, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Chicago Tribune

The Los Angeles Times

Australian Sunday Times

Miami Herald

Orlando Sentinel

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Florida Sun-Sentinel

Chicago Sun-Times

The Baltimore Sun

The New York Times

The San Jose Mercury News

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Lincoln Journal Star

Duluth News Tribune

Pioneer Press

Star Tribune

Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death earlier in the week in Minneapolis did not totally dominate the news cycle.

Before protesters’ rage boiled over for a fifth consecutive night in some cities across America, the U.S. took a giant leap back into outer space with the launch of two astronauts aboard the SpaceX capsule.

Here’s a look at how newspapers around the world reported on their front pages what took place Saturday.