George Floyd protests around the US on front pages around world
SpaceX’s successful launch and peaceful protests that turned violent almost — repeat, almost — made us forget for a few moments about COVID-19.
Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death earlier in the week in Minneapolis did not totally dominate the news cycle.
Before protesters’ rage boiled over for a fifth consecutive night in some cities across America, the U.S. took a giant leap back into outer space with the launch of two astronauts aboard the SpaceX capsule.
Here’s a look at how newspapers around the world reported on their front pages what took place Saturday.