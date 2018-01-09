German edition of Playboy to feature transgender model

Editor-in-chief Florian Boitin said putting Giuliana Farfalla on the cover was in line with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s tradition of being “resolutely opposed to all forms of exclusion and intolerance.”

Transgender model Giuliana Farfalla will appear on the cover of Playboy in Germany later this month. (Serene Stache/AP)

BERLIN — The German edition of Playboy magazine says it will feature a transgender model on its cover for the first time.

Editor-in-chief Florian Boitin said Tuesday that putting Giuliana Farfalla on the cover — topless, as is customary for such magazines in Germany — was in line with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s tradition of being “resolutely opposed to all forms of exclusion and intolerance.”

Boitin says the 21-year-old Farfalla is a “wonderful example of how important the fight for the right to self-determination is.”

Farfalla, born Pascal Radermacher in southwestern Germany, is already well-known in the country as a contestant last year on Heidi Klum’s “Germany’s Next Topmodel” television show.

The issue is due on newsstands Thursday.

U.S. Playboy featured a transgender “Playmate of the Month” last year.