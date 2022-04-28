70°F
Nation and World

Groups sue to block purchase of gas-guzzling postal vehicles

By David Sharp The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 - 8:36 am
 
A United States Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, ...
A United States Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021. Four environmental groups that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy more electric delivery vehicles are suing to halt further purchases. The lawsuit, filed Thursday, April 28, 2022, in federal court in California, asks a judge to order the Postal Service to conduct a more thorough environmental review before moving forward with the next-generation vehicle program. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Groups that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy more electric delivery vehicles are suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks as the agency modernizes its mail delivery fleet.

Two lawsuits, filed Thursday in New York and California, ask judges to order a more thorough environmental review before the Postal Service moves forward with the next-generation delivery vehicle program.

Plaintiffs contend that purchases of fossil fuel-powered delivery vehicles will cause environmental harm for decades to come.

“Louis DeJoy’s gas-guzzling fleet guarantees decades of pollution with every postcard and package,” said Scott Hochberg, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, referring to the postmaster general.

One lawsuit was filed by Earthjustice, Center for Biological Diversity, CleanAirNow KC and Sierra Club in San Francisco. Another was filed by the Natural Resources Defense Council and United Auto Workers in New York.

Both target the environmental review underpinning the planned purchase of up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles over the next decade.

The Postal Service defended its actions.

“The Postal Service conducted a robust and thorough review and fully complied with all of our obligations under (the National Environmental Policy Act),” spokesperson Kim Frum said Thursday in an email.

The Postal Service contract calls for 10 percent of the new vehicles to be electric but the Postal Service contends more electric vehicles can be purchased based on financial outlook and strategic considerations.

The percentage of battery-electric vehicles was doubled — to 20 percent — in the initial $2.98 billion order for 50,000 vehicles.

Environmental advocates contend the Postal Service’s environmental review was inadequate and flawed, and that the contract represented a missed opportunity to electrify the fleet and reduce emissions.

The review process “was so rickety and riddled with error that it failed to meet the basic standards of the National Environmental Policy Act,” said Adrian Martinez, senior attorney on Earthjustice’s Right to Zero campaign.

The Postal Service is in the process of replacing the ubiquitous delivery trucks that went into service between 1987 and 1994.

The new gasoline-powered vehicles would get 14.7 miles per gallon without air conditioning, compared to 8.4 mpg for the older vehicles, the Postal Service said.

All told, the Postal Service’s fleet includes 190,000 local delivery vehicles. More than 141,000 of those are the old models that lack safety features like air bags, anti-lock brakes and backup cameras.

The new vehicles are taller to make it easier for postal carriers to grab packages and parcels that make up a greater share of volume. They also have improved ergonomics and climate control.

Ukrainian servicemen install a machine gun on the tank during the repair works after fighting a ...
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum
By Inna Varenytsia and David Keyton The Associated Press

Ukraine said Thursday that Russia’s offensive in the east picked up momentum, with several towns coming under intense attack as Moscow’s forces attempt to surround Ukrainian troops.

A small stream runs through the dried, cracked earth of a former wetland near Tulelake, Calif., ...
Millions of Californians ordered to cut water use amid drought
By Robert Jablon The Associated Press

Southern California’s gigantic water supplier has taken the unprecedented step of forcing about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as an extended drought plagues the state.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends the Wreath Laying Ceremony commemorating ANZAC Da ...
UK official calls for more heavy weaponry for Ukraine
By Yesica Fisch and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “this is a time for courage, not caution” among nations helping Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion.

 
Majority of Americans show signs of prior COVID infection
By Drew Armstrong Bloomberg News

Well over half the U.S. population has been infected with the coronavirus at some point, according to a nationwide study of blood samples, the latest evidence of COVID-19’s far-reaching impact.

As a candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris makes a campaign stop at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park ...
VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian ...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
By Yesica Fisch and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Russia pounded eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. defense secretary promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive.

(The Associated Press)
California woman survives 6 days in snowy forest
The Associated Press

Authorities say a woman stranded for six days in a remote Northern California forest survived by rationing yogurt and eating snow.

Gamal Abdelaziz arrives at federal court for his trial, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP ...
Ex-Strip casino executive appeals conviction in college bribery case
By Collin Binkley The Associated Press

Gamal Abdelaziz, a former Strip casino executive, and John Wilson argued in appeals filed Monday that they believed they were making legitimate donations, not bribes, to get their children into elite universities.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in B ...
Elon Musk has agreement to acquire Twitter for $44B
Tom Krisher and Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

The outspoken Tesla CEO, the world’s wealthiest person, has said he wants to buy Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for “free speech.”