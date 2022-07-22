100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park, police say

The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 - 10:29 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said at a news conference.

He said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

MOST READ
1
Local scores $100K win on video poker machine
Local scores $100K win on video poker machine
2
2-year-old shot, father killed in backyard dispute, report says
2-year-old shot, father killed in backyard dispute, report says
3
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
4
Puppy rescued from car at Strip casino in triple-digit heat
Puppy rescued from car at Strip casino in triple-digit heat
5
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman looks at a trolleybus damaged by Russian shelling at Barabashovo market in Kharkiv, Ukr ...
School in east Ukraine hit by Russian strike, bodies found
By Susie Blann The Associated Press

Ukrainian emergency workers recovered three bodies from a school hit by a Russian strike in the east of the country, officials said Friday, as attacks continued in several parts of the nation.

This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention de ...
1st US polio case in nearly a decade found in NY
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person’s condition.

 
Jan. 6 panel, testimony details Trump’s ‘dereliction of duty’
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

“President Trump didn’t fail to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a fellow Republican but frequent Trump critic who flew fighter jets in Iraq and Afghanistan. “He chose not to act.”

This June 3, 2020, file photo, provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, s ...
Ex-cop sentenced for role in George Floyd killing
By Steve Karnowski The Associated Press

Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the killing of George Floyd.

 
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
By Zeke Miller and Chris Megerian The Associated Press

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.