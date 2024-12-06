Hamas official: Gaza talks resume after long hiatus

Since the talks broke down, there have been significant shifts in the global and regional landscape.

Close relatives, left, of combat engineer squad commander Staff Sgt. Zamir Burke, 20, from Beit Shemesh, mourn during his funeral at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday Nov. 1, 2024. Burke was killed in combat with Hamas at the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza. (APcPhoto/Mahmoud Illean)

People shout slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Nov. 30, 2024.(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

An Israeli armored vehicle transits around the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

ISTANBUL — A Hamas official said Thursday that international mediators have resumed negotiating with the terrorist group and Israel over a ceasefire in Gaza, and that he was hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war was within reach.

Ceasefire negotiations were halted last month when Qatar suspended talks with mediators from Egypt and the United States because of frustration over a lack of progress between Israel and Hamas. But there has been a “reactivation” of efforts in recent days to end the fighting, release hostages from Gaza and free Palestinian prisoners in Israel, according to Bassem Naim, an official in Hamas’ political bureau who spoke with The Associated Press in Turkey.

Another official familiar with the talks confirmed the return of Qatari mediators. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the negotiations with the media.

Since the talks broke down, there have been significant shifts in the global and regional landscape. Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, and a ceasefire was declared last week between Israel and Hamas ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump is a staunch supporter of Israel, but Naim said he believes the incoming administration could “affect the situation positively” given that Trump had made halting wars in the region part of his campaign platform.

Trump this week called for the release of all hostages held in Gaza by the time he takes office on Jan. 20, saying there would be “hell to pay” if that doesn’t happen.

Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy recently visited Israel and Qatar for high-level talks on landing a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, a U.S. official said Thursday.

Steve Witkoff, who was tapped by Trump to serve as his special envoy to the region, met separately in recent weeks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly about the sensitive talks and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official added that Witkoff has kept in contact with President Joe Biden’s foreign policy team as the incoming Trump and outgoing Biden administrations have agreed to coordinate on efforts to free hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza.

Previous rounds of negotiations focused on variations of a proposal calling for a multiphased ceasefire — beginning with a preliminary six-week halt in fighting during which female, elderly and sick hostages would be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Naim said that no “solid, well-formed” new ceasefire proposal has yet been presented to Hamas. And even though ceasefire talks have broken down on multiple occasions throughout the war, he added: “I think it is not a big challenge to reach a deal … if there are intentions on the other side.”

Meanwhile, an Israeli court on Thursday rejected a request from Netanyahu to limit the number of days each week he’ll have to testify when he takes the the stand in his yearslong corruption trial.

Jerusalem district court judges ruled on Thursday that they “found no compelling reason” to allow the request.