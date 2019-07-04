95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85

The Associated Press
July 4, 2019 - 10:15 am
 

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who championed forgiveness even for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities, has died.

The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center she founded in Indiana released a statement saying Kor died Thursday morning in Krakow, Poland, during an annual museum trip. She was 85.

Kor is a Jewish native of Romania who was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed. She and her twin sister survived, but were subjected to inhumane medical experiments.

Kor was a longtime resident of Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1985, she founded CANDLES, or Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors.

Museum officials say the center will be closed until Tuesday in honor of Kor’s memory.

A public memorial service is planned.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bourbon mixes with water in the Kentucky River, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, following an overnight ...
Fire destroys Jim Beam warehouse, bourbon flows into river
By Bruce Schreiner The Associated Press

A fire destroyed a massive Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of aging bourbon in Kentucky, and state officials worried that runoff whiskey seeping into nearby waterways would kill fish.

FILE - In this March 5, 2019 file photo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine enters the Ohio House chambe ...
Judge blocks Ohio abortion law; clinics to remain open
By Julie Carr Smyth and Kantele Franko The Associated Press

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett halts enforcement of the so-called heartbeat bill law that opponents argued would effectively ban the procedure.