Nation and World

'Hostage Square' exhibit debuts in Chicago for DNC

Police stand between demonstrators of differing viewpoints outside Accenture Tower, 500 W. Madi ...
Police stand between demonstrators of differing viewpoints outside Accenture Tower, 500 W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. A group of demonstrators planned to protest in front of the tower, which houses the Israeli consulate, before marching toward the United Center during the Democratic National Convention. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
By Adi Nirman Israel Hayom
August 21, 2024 - 1:48 pm
 

The Israeli American Council unveiled its “Hostage Square” exhibit on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, drawing attention to Israeli captives held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

An IAC spokesperson confirmed to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the exhibit is situated on private property near the United Center, where the Democratic National Convention is taking place. By choosing a private lot, the organization bypassed the need for a city permit, which they reportedly had difficulty obtaining.

“Hostage Square Chicago will be a place where all Americans, especially Jewish Americans, can express solidarity and prayer for our hostages who still remain in Hamas hell, condemn the savage massacre of October 7, and pray for Israel’s victory over her genocidal enemies,” said IAC CEO Elan Carr, a former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

“It will also be a place where we can dwell with pride over America’s strong support of the Jewish people and the state of Israel,” he added.

The IAC’s initiative unfolds against a backdrop of heightened tensions and competing narratives surrounding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

As pro-Palestinian groups stage demonstrations during the convention, the “Hostage Square” provides a counterpoint, focusing on the experiences of Israelis held captive, an IAC statement said.

“Chicago has continued to offer space for protests and marches to pro-Hamas and anti-Israel would-be rioters but has either denied or ignored multiple requests by IAC to demonstrate in support of America and Israel,” the IAC statement read.

Representatives of the hostages’ families met this week with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s adviser Ilan Goldenberg.

According to Gili Roman, brother of Yardan Roman, who is being held captive in Gaza, Goldenberg said there is no difference between Harris’ and President Joe Biden’s positions regarding the return of the hostages.

He also mentioned he attended a Democratic Party LGBTQ community conference, to which many of the participants wore keffiyehs, creating what he felt was a “tense atmosphere.”

