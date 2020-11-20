69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

House passes bill to create 1M apprenticeships

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2020 - 3:17 pm
 
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. The National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 includes an amendment by R ...
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. The National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 includes an amendment by Rep. Titus to require the Labor Department to create some of those jobs in the hospitality and tourism industry. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives passed a bill Friday to create 1 million apprenticeships to connect workers with good careers and includes an amendment tucked by Rep. Dina Titus to require the Department of Labor to create some of those jobs in the hospitality and tourism industry.

The National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 passed the House on a bipartisan 246-140 vote. Twenty Republicans voted with Democrats.

Nevada Democrats in the House, Titus, Rep. Susie Lee and Rep. Steven Horsford, voted for the bill. Republican Rep. Mark Amodei did not vote.

Proponents of the legislation said creating 1 million apprenticeships would help those seeking employment and good careers during an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas is one of the cities with the highest unemployment rate, at 14.8 percent in September 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Titus inserted an amendment to the legislation that would require the Department of Labor to fund the creation of apprenticeships in the hospitality and tourism industry, the largest industry in Las Vegas.

“At a time when so many in Las Vegas are struggling, my proposal will offer new pathways to the middle class,” said Titus, who also serves as a co-chair of the Congressional Travel and Tourism Caucus.

The Titus amendment was supported by the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, the U.S. Travel Association and the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

There is no Senate sponsor of the House bill. It is unknown whether GOP Senate leadership will bring up the House-passed bill in the upper legislative chamber with just weeks of 116th Congress remaining.

The House bill would help create opportunities in Southern Nevada, as well as other areas of the state that have been wracked by unemployment and job losses due to shutdowns and restrictions forced by COVID-19, according to Titus.

“The Senate must not stand in the way of creating these high-paying career opportunities,” she said.

The National Apprenticeship Act would create on-the-job learning opportunities that result in increased wages, valuable credentials, and a rewarding career path, said Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the House majority whip.

The bill invests more than $3.5 billion over five years in apprenticeships. Democrats said the growth of the apprenticeship program would yield $10.6 billion in net benefits to taxpayers in the form of increased productivity.

Congress first passed the National Apprenticeship Act in 1937 to establish training standards when the economy expanded and needed a more skilled educated workforce.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
2
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
3
Defeated congressional candidate seeks to overturn election results
Defeated congressional candidate seeks to overturn election results
4
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
5
Nevada sets another record for new coronavirus cases
Nevada sets another record for new coronavirus cases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House ...
Trump makes bid to lower prescription drug costs
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Trying to close out major unfinished business, the Trump administration issued regulations Friday that could lower the prices Americans pay for many prescription drugs.

 
Pfizer seeks emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine in US
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Pfizer formally asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month.

 
Hawaii unveils new COVID-19 travel restrictions
The Associated Press

Anyone flying to Hawaii will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test result prior to their departure for the state, with the new rule going into effect two days before Thanksgiving, Gov. David Ige announced Thursday.

 
California orders overnight curfew to slow coronavirus pandemic
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Joe Biden captures Georgia, flipping state for Democrats
The Associated Press

Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

In this June 24, 2020, file photo, travelers walk past McCarran International Airport sign in L ...
CDC warns against travel during Thanksgiving holiday
By / RJ

With COVID-19 surging out of control, the top public health agency pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.

In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, North Dakota National Guard soldiers Spc. Samantha Crabbe, l ...
Long lines crowd many COVID-19 testing sites in US
By Matthew Perrone and Marion Renault The Associated Press

With coronavirus cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving, long lines to get tested have reappeared across the U.S. — a reminder that the nation’s strained testing system remains unable to keep pace with the virus.