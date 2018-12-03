Houston mother accused of drowning and decapitating son

A Houston woman has been charged with capital murder in the death of her 5-year-old son who prosecutors say was drowned and decapitated.

(Getty Images)

HOUSTON — A Houston woman has been charged with capital murder in the death of her 5-year-old son who prosecutors say was drowned and decapitated.

Harris County court records show 43-year-old Lihui Liu was being held without bond Sunday. Online records did not list an attorney for Liu, who appeared before a judge Saturday and faced another court appearance on Monday.

Houston police on Friday night responded to a report of a stabbing at a home. Authorities say the boy’s father returned from work and found the child’s body wrapped in a plastic bag and inside a trash can in the family’s garage.

Authorities haven’t released a possible motive in the killing of the boy. His name wasn’t immediately released.