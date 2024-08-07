107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

How will a new Hamas leader affect the war in Gaza and cease-fire efforts?

FILE - Yahya Sinwar chairs a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza ...
FILE - Yahya Sinwar chairs a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza City, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)
FILE - Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, greets his supporters during a meeting with leaders ...
FILE - Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, greets his supporters during a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza City, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
More Stories
Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in L ...
Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna canceled over fears of an attack
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the first inning o ...
Earthquake felt at Dodgers game, other areas of Southern California
FILE - Yahya Sinwar chairs a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza ...
Hamas names Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader
File - The Wynn Macao on Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Kong)
Progress continues on new Wynn resort in United Arab Emirates
By Joseph Krauss The Associated Press
August 7, 2024 - 3:48 pm
 

Yahya Sinwar’s appointment as the top leader of Hamas formalizes a role he assumed in the early hours of Oct. 7, when the surprise terrorist attack into Israel that he helped mastermind ushered in the bloodiest chapter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He is seen as a hard-liner with closer ties to Hamas’ armed wing than his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an explosion in Iran’s capital last month that was widely blamed on Israel.

Sinwar was already seen as having the final word on any cease-fire agreement for Gaza and the release of dozens of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.

But he is deep in hiding inside Gaza, and mediators say it takes several days to exchange messages with him.

Hamas has survived the killing of several top leaders across more than three decades, while maintaining a high degree of internal cohesion — and tapping Sinwar, who tops Israel’s most-wanted list, was a show of defiance.

Sinwar has spent more than two decades in Israeli prisons and told interrogators he had killed 12 suspected Palestinian collaborators, gaining a reputation for brutality among people on both sides of the conflict.

He and Mohammed Deif, the shadowy head of Hamas’ armed wing who Israel claims to have killed in a recent strike, spent years building up the group’s military strength and are believed to have devised the Oct. 7 terrorist attack that killed some 1,200 people in Israel.

In recent negotiations, “Haniyeh had played a big role in trying to convince Sinwar to accept a cease-fire proposal with Israel,” said Hugh Lovatt, an expert on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Sinwar has stuck to demands for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a lasting cease-fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until Hamas is completely destroyed and all the hostages return home.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday in Washington that tensions in the ...
U.S. allies make frantic push to avert escalation of war
By Dan Williams, Arsalan Shahla and Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

The U.S. and its allies worked to head off an Iranian attack on Israel and avert a wider regional war as concerns grew that a strike may come at any moment in retaliation.

FILE - Mourners from the Druze minority surround the bodies of some of the 12 children and teen ...
Horror at deaths of 12 children unites Druze across borders
By Kareem Chehayeb and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

The shocking strike on Golan Heights has unified the Druze across the region in grief, and laid bare the complex identity of the small, insular religious minority.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Hamas names Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader
recommend 2
Israel targets long-hidden Hamas terrorist commander in Gaza airstrike
recommend 3
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran
recommend 4
Israel says it’s killed about half of Hamas’ military leaders
recommend 5
Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City
recommend 6
Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza cease-fire talks