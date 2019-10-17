70°F
Nation and World

Hundreds of birds slam into NASCAR Hall of Fame building

The Associated Press
October 16, 2019 - 8:52 pm
 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An animal rescue group says more than 300 birds crashed into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte, killing some 100 of them.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue says on its Facebook page that 100 of the chimney swifts are severely injured with broken legs, wings and other fractures. They say the rest of the birds were stunned by the impact and it’s hoped they can be released in a few days.

The agency says it received a call around 11 p.m. Tuesday reporting birds diving straight into the building’s windows. A Charlotte woman’s video aired by Fox 46 shows the birds crashing into the windows and lying near the building’s entrance.

State biologists say birds are most likely to fly into buildings in the fall when they begin migrating.

