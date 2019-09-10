94°F
Nation and World

Illinois man acquitted of charges he threatened lives of FBI agents

The Associated Press
September 9, 2019 - 5:48 pm
 

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man has been acquitted of charges he threatened to kill FBI agents.

The jury deliberated for nearly four hours before finding Matthew Berger not guilty Monday of making threatening communications by telephone and threatening the life of a federal officer.

The 34-year-old Berger of Morton Grove has been in federal custody since his arrest in December. Defense attorney Steven Greenberg says Berger will likely be transferred to Cook County Jail on an unrelated charge of pulling a fire alarm at a police station.

Greenberg argued during trial that Berger was a nuisance, but his actions did not constitute a crime.

Berger was arrested Dec. 17 after he allegedly tried to break into the northwest suburban FBI field office. Prosecutors claimed Berger had a history of making telephone threats dating back at least to June 2017.

THE LATEST
California boat fire that killed 34 becomes criminal investigation
By Stefanie Dazio and Brian Melley The Associated Press

U.S. authorities are conducting a criminal investigation into the fiery dive boat disaster that killed 34 people off the coast of California, two officials said Monday.

Feds warn Juul about claim that e-cigarettes safer than smoking
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Federal health authorities on Monday blasted vaping company Juul for illegally pitching its electronic cigarettes as a safer alternative to smoking and ordered the company to stop making unproven claims for its products.

Health officials to review implications of Americans’ love of snacks
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

To get a better handle on the implications of differing eating patterns, U.S. health officials are reviewing scientific research on how eating frequency affects health, including weight gain and obesity.

Afghanistan peace process in disarray after failed Trump plan
By Deb Riechmann, Matthew Lee and Robert Burns The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to cancel a secret negotiation with the Taliban and Afghan leaders has thrown the peace process into disarray two days before the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

North Korea fires projectiles after offering talks with US
By Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

The military said South Korea will monitor possible additional launches by North Korea but gave no further details like exactly what projectile North Korea fired.

At 9/11 memorial, recognition for longer-term victims
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

When the names of nearly 3,000 Sept. 11 victims are read aloud Wednesday at the World Trade Center, a half-dozen stacks of stone will quietly salute an untold number of people who aren’t on the list.

Hong Kong warns US to stay out; students form protest chains
By Eileen Ng The Associated Press

Thousands of students formed human chains outside schools across Hong Kong on Monday to show solidarity after violent weekend clashes between police and activists seeking democratic reforms in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

Johnson’s plans stall as Brexit showdown nears climax
By Jill Lawless and Gregory Katz The Associated Press

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted Monday that a new Brexit deal can be reached to ensure Britain leaves the European Union by the Oct. 31 deadline, as he acknowledged that withdrawing without one would be a “failure” for which he’d be partially to blame.

British Airways grounds most flights as pilots strike for 48 hours
By Gregory Katz The Associated Press

British Airways has canceled most of its flights for 48 hours because of a strike by pilots over pay. Two BA flights are scheduled to land in Las Vegas on Monday, but none on Tuesday.