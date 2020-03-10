61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Infowars founder Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

The Associated Press
March 10, 2020 - 4:45 pm
 

AUSTIN, Texas — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated after his wife called police to their house over an argument, according to court records released Tuesday.

The Infowars founder was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later, Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said. Jones, 46, had a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from him and his blood-alcohol level was recorded at .076 and .079, according to court records.

In Texas, the legal blood alcohol limit is .08 percent. Jones was also allegedly unable to complete sobriety tests, losing his balance and failing to touch heel to toe.

In an arrest affidavit, the sheriff’s deputy said he was originally responding to a family disturbance call at Jones’ home just after 10 p.m. Monday. “Dispatch advised the disturbance now was only verbal but earlier in the day ‘it was physical,’” the affidavit said.

An attorney for Jones did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday. An article posted on his Infowars website suggested he was pulled over for going five miles over the speed limit. The article mentions Jones having a “small amount of sake” with his wife at dinner but does not mention an argument.

The deputy said when he arrived he saw Jones’ Dodge Charger leaving the neighborhood and pulled him over. Jones allegedly said he and his wife got into an argument over dinner and that he ended up walking about three miles home from the restaurant. Jones allegedly said the argument continued when he got home, so he set off for another downtown residence he owns “to get away from his wife,” according to the affidavit.

Jones is being sued in Austin by the parents of a 6-year-old victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre who claim the Infowars host used his show to promote falsehoods that the shooting was a hoax.

Jones founded Infowars and produces his radio show in Austin.

MOST READ
1
Seating layout for Garth Brooks’ concert at Allegiant Stadium revealed
Seating layout for Garth Brooks’ concert at Allegiant Stadium revealed
2
Raiders owner Mark Davis plans dinner for 12K at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders owner Mark Davis plans dinner for 12K at Allegiant Stadium
3
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
4
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
5
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, sports, schools
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, sports, schools
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, the Grand Princess cruise ship is seen ...
2,000 on board virus-hit cruise ship wait their turn to leave
By Olga R. Rodriguez and Daisy Nguyen The Associated Press

Iincreasingly bored and restless passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the coronavirus waited for their turn Tuesday to get off the vessel and go into two weeks of quarantine at military bases around the U..S.

In a Thursday, March 5, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duche ...
Harry, Meghan on final royal duty before new life
By Danica Kirka The Associated Press

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will fulfill their final royal commitment when they appear Monday at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

A pair of boats escort the Grand Princess cruise ship through San Francisco Bay Monday, March 9 ...
Cruise ship struck by coronavirus pulls into Oakland port
By Olga R. Rodriguez and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

The Grand Princess pulled into the Port of Oakland with more than 3,500 people aboard — 21 confirmed to be infected with the new virus.

A television screen headlines news as traders prepare for the day's activity on the floor of th ...
Free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets; Dow drops 7.8%
By Stan Choe and Alex Veiga The Associated Press

The staggering losses immediately raised fears that a recession might be on the way in the U.S. and that the record-breaking 11-year bull market on Wall Street may be coming to an abrupt end.

Pakistani activists take part in an International Women's Day rally in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday ...
Despite threats, protests and celebrations mark Women’s Day
By Adam Geller The Associated Press

Turkish riot police tear gas to disperse thousands of demonstrators who, in defiance of a government ban, tried to march along Istanbul’s main pedestrian street to mark International Women’s Day, media reports said.