Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon as leaders draw closer to cease-fire with Hezbollah

Smoke and flame rise after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Flames and debris erupt from an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in Tayouneh, Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT — Israel’s military launched airstrikes across Lebanon on Monday, unleashing explosions throughout the country while Israeli leaders appeared to be closing in on a negotiated cease-fire with the Hezbollah terrorist group.

Israeli strikes hit commercial and residential buildings in Beirut as well as in the port city of Tyre.

Military officials said they targeted areas known as Hezbollah strongholds. They issued evacuation orders for Beirut’s southern suburbs, and strikes landed across the city, including meters from a Lebanese police base and the city’s largest public park.

The barrage came as officials indicated they were nearing agreement on a cease-fire, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‘s Security Cabinet prepared to discuss an offer on the table.

Massive explosions lit up Lebanon’s skies with flashes of orange, sending towering plumes of smoke into the air as Israeli airstrikes pounded Beirut’s southern suburbs Monday.

The blasts damaged buildings and left shattered glass and debris scattered across nearby streets. No casualties were reported after many residents fled the targeted sites.

Some of the strikes landed close to central Beirut and near Christian neighborhoods and other targets where Israel had issued evacuation warnings, including in Tyre and Nabatiyeh province. Israeli airstrikes also hit the northeast Baalbek-Hermel region without warning.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Monday that 26 people were killed in southern Lebanon, four in the eastern Baalbek-Hermel province and one in Choueifat, a neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs that was not subjected to evacuation warnings on Monday.

The deaths brought the total toll to 3,768 killed in Lebanon throughout 13 months of war between Israel and Hezbollah and nearly two months since Israel launched its ground invasion.

Israel says it has killed more than 2,000 Hezbollah members.

Israeli ground forces invaded southern Lebanon in early October, meeting heavy resistance in a narrow strip of land along the border. The military had previously exchanged attacks across the border with Hezbollah, an Iran-backed terrorist group that began firing rockets into Israel the day after the war in Gaza began last year.

Lebanese politicians have decried the ongoing airstrikes and said they are impeding U.S.-led cease-fire negotiations. The country’s deputy parliament speaker accused Israel of ramping up its bombardment in order to pressure Lebanon to make concessions in indirect cease-fire negotiations with Hezbollah.

Elias Bousaab, an ally of the terrorist group, said Monday that the pressure has increased because “we are close to the hour that is decisive regarding reaching a cease-fire.”

Hopes for a cease-fire

Israeli officials voiced similar optimism Monday about prospects for a cease-fire. Mike Herzog, the country’s ambassador to Washington, earlier in the day told Israeli Army Radio that several points had yet to be finalized. Though any deal would require agreement from the government, Herzog said Israel and Hezbollah were “close to a deal.”

“It can happen within days,” he said.

Israeli officials have said the sides are close to an agreement that would include withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and a pullback of Hezbollah fighters from the Israeli border. But several sticking points remain.

Two Israeli officials told The Associated Press that Netanyahu’s security Cabinet had scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, but they said it remained unclear whether the Cabinet would vote to approve the deal. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing internal deliberations.

Danny Danon, Israel’s U.N. ambassador, told reporters Monday that he expected a cease-fire agreement with Hezbollah to have stages and to be discussed by leaders Monday or Tuesday. Still, he warned, “it’s not going to happen overnight.”

After previous hopes for a cease-fire were dashed, U.S. officials cautioned that negotiations were not yet complete and noted that there could be last-minute hitches that either delay or destroy an agreement.

“Nothing is done until everything is done,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

The proposal under discussion to end the fighting calls for an initial two-month cease-fire during which Israeli forces would withdraw from Lebanon and Hezbollah would end its armed presence along the southern border south of the Litani River.

The withdrawals would be accompanied by an influx of thousands more Lebanese army troops, who have been largely sidelined in the war, to patrol the border area along with an existing U.N. peacekeeping force.

Western diplomats and Israeli officials said Israel is demanding the right to strike in Lebanon if it believes Hezbollah is violating the terms. The Lebanese government has said that such an arrangement would authorize violations of the country’s sovereignty.

A cease-fire could mark a step toward ending the regionwide war that ballooned after Hamas-led terrorists stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250.

Regional tensions high

Hezbollah rockets have reached as far south into Israel as Tel Aviv. At least 75 people have been killed, more than half of them civilians. More than 50 Israeli soldiers died fighting in the ground offensive in Lebanon. The Israeli military said about 250 projectiles were fired Sunday, with some intercepted.

A cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, the strongest of Iran’s armed proxies, is expected to significantly calm regional tensions that have led to fears of a direct, all-out war between Israel and Iran. It’s not clear how the cease-fire will affect the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Hezbollah had long insisted that it would not agree to a cease-fire until the war in Gaza ends, but it dropped that condition.

A top Hamas official in Lebanon said the Palestinian terrorist group would support a cease-fire between its Lebanese ally Hezbollah and Israel, despite Hezbollah’s previous promises to stop the fighting in Lebanon only if the war in Gaza ends.

“Any announcement of a cease-fire is welcome. Hezbollah has stood by our people and made significant sacrifices,” Osama Hamdan of Hamas’ political wing told the Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen, which is seen as politically allied with Hezbollah.

While the cease-fire proposal is expected to be approved if Netanyahu brings it to a vote in his security Cabinet, one hard-line member, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, said he would oppose it. He said on X that a deal with Lebanon would be a “big mistake” and a “missed historic opportunity to eradicate Hezbollah.”

If the cease-fire talks fail, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said, “it will mean more destruction and more and more animosity and more dehumanization and more hatred and more bitterness.”

Speaking at a G7 meeting in Fiuggi, Italy, the last summit of its kind before President Joe Biden leaves office, Safadi said such a failure “will doom the future of the region to more conflict and more killing and more destruction.”