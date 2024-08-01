105°F
Nation and World

Israel says it has confirmed that chief of Hamas’ military wing was killed in a July strike

With destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip behind him, an Israeli soldier waves from a tank, ne ...
With destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip behind him, an Israeli soldier waves from a tank, near the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of their top commander Fouad Shukur, who was killed by an I ...
Hezbollah leader says war with Israel has entered ‘new phase’ after killings of top militant figures
Travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on May 24, 2024, in Salt Lake City. ...
Proposal would ban airline fees for parents to sit with their kids
This image released by the White House shows Evan Gershkovich, left, Alsu Kurmasheva, right, an ...
In massive 24-person prisoner swap, Gershkovich, Whelan freed
Fire crews light a burn operation along Highway 36 to slow the Park Fire near Dales, Calif., Mo ...
Humans are to blame for 95% of California’s wildfires. Here’s why
By Melanie Lidman and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
August 1, 2024 - 4:15 pm
 

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said Thursday that it has confirmed that the head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza in July. The announcement came a day after an apparent Israeli strike in the Iranian capital killed Hamas’ top political leader.

The rapid events this week have left U.S., Egyptian and Qatari mediators scrambling to salvage talks for a cease-fire deal in Gaza.

There was no immediate comment on the Israeli claim by Hamas, which had previously said Deif survived the strike in Gaza. A member of Hamas’ political bureau, Izzat al-Risheq, said in a statement Thursday that confirming or denying his death is the responsibility of the group’s military wing, known as the Qassam Brigades, which so far has been silent.

The apparent elimination of Ismail Haniyeh and Deif — two of Hamas’ most senior figures — brings a victory for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as Israeli forces continue to operate in Gaza.

After meeting with military officials Thursday, Netanyahu declared that Deif’s death “enforces a simple principle that we have established, that whoever hurts us, we hurt them.”

“We will exact a very heavy price for any act of aggression against us from any arena,” Netanyahu said. The White House said Netanyahu had a phone conversation later Thursday with President Joe Biden.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the strike that killed Deif was a “significant milestone” toward achieving the goals of the war. “The results of this operation reflect that Hamas is an organization in disintegration,” he wrote on X.

Deif was one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing in the 1990s. He led the Qassam Brigades for decades through campaigns of suicide bombings against Israeli civilians, volleys of rocket fire into Israel and repeated Israeli assaults on Gaza since Hamas took power there in 2007.

He remained a mysterious, underground figure in Gaza until his death.

This image released by the White House shows Evan Gershkovich, left, Alsu Kurmasheva, right, an ...
In massive 24-person prisoner swap, Gershkovich, Whelan freed
By Eric Tucker, Dasha Litvinova and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, with Moscow releasing Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged Sept. 11 mastermind, is seen shortly after his capture duri ...
Plea deal reached with alleged mastermind of 9/11 attacks, 2 others
By Ellen Knickmayer and Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter in al-Qaeda’s Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, has agreed to plead guilty, the Defense Department said Wednesday.

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday, July 25, 2 ...
Petitions asking Southwest to keep open-seat policy are gaining steam
Veronika Bondarenko AMG-thestreet

When Southwest announced that it was changing its decades-old open-seating policy to one in which passengers can pay extra to choose where to sit, the backlash was both expected and fast in coming.

FILE - Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks to journalists af ...
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran
By Abby Sewell The Associated Press

Israel had vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage.

Israel says it’s killed about half of Hamas’ military leaders
Hamas says cease-fire talks have not paused
Israel targets long-hidden Hamas terrorist commander in Gaza airstrike
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran
Iran vows to retaliate after Hamas leader assassinated in Tehran
Israeli army admits Oct. 7 failures, including slow response times, disorganization