Israel weighs Hamas’ latest response to Gaza cease-fire proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Israel’s Cabinet was convening Thursday to discuss Hamas’ latest response to a U.S.-backed proposal for a phased cease-fire in Gaza. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Israel’s Cabinet was convening Thursday to discuss Hamas’ latest response to a U.S.-backed proposal for a phased cease-fire in Gaza. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)
By Tia Goldenberg and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press
July 4, 2024 - 12:42 pm
 

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Cabinet was convening Thursday to discuss Hamas’ latest response to a U.S.-backed proposal for a phased cease-fire in Gaza, as diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the nine-month war stirred back to life after a weekslong hiatus.

The United States has rallied world support behind a plan that calls for the release of all of the scores of hostages still held by the Hamas terrorist group in return for a lasting truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

But until now, neither side appears to have fully embraced it. Hamas suggested “amendments” to the proposal last month, some of which the U.S. said were unworkable.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday with President Joe Biden to discuss his decision to send a delegation to continue negotiations, Netanyahu’s office said. He also told Biden Israel is committed “to finish the war only after achieving all of its objectives” — a reference to the twin war goals of rescuing hostages and destroying Hamas.

Hamas confirmed Wednesday that it had sent another response to Egypt and Qatar, which are mediating the talks, without providing details. A U.S. official said the Biden administration was examining the response, calling it constructive but saying more work needed to be done. The official, who wasn’t authorized to comment publicly, spoke on condition of anonymity.

An Israeli official said Netanyahu would convene a Cabinet meeting Thursday to discuss the latest developments surrounding the negotiations. The official, who wasn’t authorized to discuss the meeting with the media, spoke on condition of anonymity. Israel would likely hold additional consultations before making a final decision on any amended proposal.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack, in which terrorists stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250.

As cease-fire talks appeared to be gaining new steam, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said the number of Palestinians killed by Israel’s campaign in Gaza had climbed past 38,000. The ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its count.

By Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

A Hezbollah statement identified the killed commander as Mohammad Naameh Nasser, who went by the name “Abu Naameh,” his nom de guerre.

Israel says it has started ‘operational activity’ in two areas of central Gaza
Blinken to push cease-fire plan in eighth urgent Mideast trip since Gaza war erupted
U.N. Security Council adopts a cease-fire resolution aimed at ending Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza
Netanyahu won’t agree to deal that ends war in Gaza
Blinken calls on Hamas to accept Gaza cease-fire plan