56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza; Netanyahu OKs delegation to talks in Qatar

An Israeli soldier covers his ears as an artillery gunner fires into the Gaza Strip from a posi ...
An Israeli soldier covers his ears as an artillery gunner fires into the Gaza Strip from a position in southern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
More Stories
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, T ...
‘The U.S.A. is breaking down’: Trump reacts to recent attack in New Orleans
Emergency services attend the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New ...
FBI: ‘No definitive link’ between New Orleans attack and Las Vegas truck explosion
A view of the home where a New Year's Eve fireworks explosion killed and injured people, Wednes ...
Fireworks explosion at Honolulu home kills 3 people, injures at least 20
Emergency services attend the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New ...
An aspiring nurse, a football star, a single mom and a dad of 2 killed in New Orleans attack
By Wafaa Shurafa and Fatma Khaled The Associated Press
January 2, 2025 - 4:20 pm
 

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli airstrikes killed at least 40 people across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, hitting Hamas security officers.

Israel’s military said it targeted a senior police officer, saying he was involved in gathering intelligence used by Hamas’ armed wing in attacks on Israeli forces.

Israel’s military says it only targets fighters and blames Hamas for civilian deaths because its fighters operate in dense residential areas. The army says it has killed 17,000 combatants.

The war has caused widespread destruction and displaced some 90 percent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million, many of them multiple times.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he has authorized a delegation from the Mossad intelligence agency, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the military to continue negotiations in Qatar toward a ceasefire deal.

Israeli media said the delegation would depart on Friday. There was no immediate Hamas comment. The U.S.-led talks have repeatedly stalled during 15 months of war.

Netanyahu was released from the hospital Thursday after having prostate surgery Sunday.

Doctors at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital said Netanyahu was recuperating well, although he has a period of recovery ahead. Despite doctor’s orders to remain hospitalized, the 75-year-old leader briefly left the facility to participate in a vote in Israel’s parliament on Tuesday.

Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed. But the terrorist group, while greatly weakened, has repeatedly regrouped in parts of the territory — notably the largely isolated north — after Israeli forces withdraw.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - E. Jean Carroll exits the New York Federal Court after former President Donald Trump app ...
Court upholds $5M award against President-elect Trump
By Larry Neumeister and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a written opinion upholding the award that the Manhattan jury granted to E. Jean Carroll for defamation and sexual abuse.

FILE - Linda Lavin arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the ...
Linda Lavin, star of the sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

She died in Los Angeles on Sunday of complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her representative, Bill Veloric, told The Associated Press in an email.

A Tyson Foods logo is seen on a truck parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark., on Oct. ...
Las Vegas woman dies after fire at Tyson Foods plant in Georgia
By Jeff amy and Drr-Ann Durbin Associated Press

A Las Vegas woman died and two other people were hospitalized with injuries after a fire at a Tyson Foods plant in southwest Georgia, state officials said Friday.

MORE STORIES