Nation and World

Israeli leader Netanyahu to undergo routine exam under sedation

The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 - 11:26 pm
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Gali Tibbon/AP file)
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo a routine examination of his digestive tract on Friday while under sedation, his office said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will serve as acting prime minister during the examination, it said.

Netanyahu and Gantz are political rivals who battled to a stalemate in three hard-fought elections in less than a year. They formed an emergency unity government earlier this year to combat the coronavirus, but the coalition has been mired in political infighting.

Under the unity agreement, Gantz is to become prime minister next November, but many Israelis expect new elections before then.

THE LATEST
 
Hawaii unveils new COVID-19 travel restrictions
The Associated Press

Anyone flying to Hawaii will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test result prior to their departure for the state, with the new rule going into effect two days before Thanksgiving, Gov. David Ige announced Thursday.

 
California orders overnight curfew to slow coronavirus pandemic
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Joe Biden captures Georgia, flipping state for Democrats
The Associated Press

Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

In this June 24, 2020, file photo, travelers walk past McCarran International Airport sign in L ...
CDC warns against travel during Thanksgiving holiday
By / RJ

With COVID-19 surging out of control, the top public health agency pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.

In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, North Dakota National Guard soldiers Spc. Samantha Crabbe, l ...
Long lines crowd many COVID-19 testing sites in US
By Matthew Perrone and Marion Renault The Associated Press

With coronavirus cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving, long lines to get tested have reappeared across the U.S. — a reminder that the nation’s strained testing system remains unable to keep pace with the virus.

 
‘Tired to the bone’: US hospitals overwhelmed with COVID cases
By Paul J. Weber and Sarah Rankin The Associated Press

Conditions inside hospitals are deteriorating by the day as COVID-19 rages across the U.S. at an unrelenting pace and the confirmed death toll surpasses 250,000.

Keith Michael, left, poses with his children, from left, Jessica, Hunter, Houston, Sara and Hol ...
Empty desks: COVID robs US classrooms of teachers
By Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press

Across the U.S., the deaths of educators have torn at the fabric of the school experience, taking the lives of teachers, principals, superintendents, coaches, a middle school secretary, a security guard. The losses have forced school boards to make hard decisions of whether to keep classrooms open and have left students and staff members grief-stricken.