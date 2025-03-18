Israeli strikes across Gaza are ‘only the beginning,’ Netanyahu says

The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel’s actions.

An explosion erupts in the northern Gaza Strip, as seee from southern Israel, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

In this image made from a video released by the Israeli Government Press Office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)

Israeli tanks maneuver on the border with northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israel launched airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire in place since January with its deadliest bombardment in a 17-month war with Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes after Hamas terrorists refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement. In a statement aired on national television, he said the attack was “only the beginning” and that Israel would press ahead until it achieves all of its war aims — destroying Hamas and freeing all hostages held by the terrorist group.

All further ceasefire negotiations will take place “under fire,” he said. The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel’s actions.

The Israeli military ordered people to evacuate eastern Gaza and head toward the center of the territory, indicating that Israel could soon launch renewed ground operations.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Netanyahu’s office said.

The renewal of the campaign against Hamas, which receives support from Iran, came as the U.S. and Israel stepped up attacks this week across the region. The U.S. launched deadly strikes against Iran-allied terrorists in Yemen, while Israel has targeted Iran-backed terrorists in Lebanon and Syria.

A senior Hamas official said Netanyahu’s decision to return to war amounts to a “death sentence” for the remaining hostages.

Hamas said at least six senior officials were killed in Tuesday’s strikes. Israel said they included the head of Hamas’ civilian government, a justice ministry official and two security agency chiefs. There were no reports of any attacks by Hamas several hours after the bombardment.

But Yemen’s Houthi terrorists fired rockets toward Israel for the first time since the ceasefire began. The volley set off sirens in Israel’s southern Negev desert but was intercepted before it reached the country’s territory, the military said.

The strikes appeared to give Netanyahu a political boost. A far-right party led by Itamar Ben-Gvir that had bolted the government over the ceasefire announced Tuesday it was rejoining.

The main group representing families of the hostages accused the government of backing out of the ceasefire.

Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said the strikes killed at least 404 people and wounded more than 560.

In his statement Tuesday, Netanyahu blamed Hamas for civilian casualties, saying it operates among the population.

The war erupted when Hamas-led terrorists stormed into southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages. Most have been released in ceasefires or other deals, with Israeli forces rescuing only eight and recovering dozens of bodies.

More than 48,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and terrorists.

The White House blamed Hamas for the renewed fighting. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said the terrorist group “could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war.”

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the unfolding operation, said Israel was striking Hamas’ military, leaders and infrastructure and planned to expand the operation beyond air attacks.

The official accused Hamas of attempting to rebuild and plan new attacks. Hamas terrorists and security forces quickly returned to the streets in recent weeks after the ceasefire went into effect. Hamas on Tuesday denied planning new attacks.

Under the ceasefire that began in mid-January, Hamas released 25 hostages and the bodies of eight more in exchange for more than 1,700 Palestinian prisoners as agreed in the first phase.

But Israel balked at entering negotiations over a second phase. Under the agreement, phase two was meant to bring the freeing of the remaining 24 living hostages, an end to the war and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel says Hamas also holds the remains of 35 captives.

Instead, Israel demanded Hamas release half of the remaining hostages in return for a ceasefire extension and a promise to eventually negotiate a lasting truce. Hamas refused, demanding the two sides follow the original deal, which called for the halt in fighting to continue during negotiations over the second phase.

Released hostages have repeatedly implored the government to press ahead with the ceasefire to return all remaining captives. Tens of thousands of Israelis have joined protests calling for a ceasefire and return of all hostages.

Israel says it will not end the war until it destroys Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and frees all hostages.

