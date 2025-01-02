Israeli strikes kill 12 in Gaza as war grinds into the new year
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, officials said Wednesday, as the nearly 15-month war ground on into the new year.
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned in a statement Wednesday that Hamas will “suffer blows of a magnitude not seen in Gaza for a long time” if it doesn’t soon release the remaining hostages and stop firing at Israel.
Israel’s previous defense minister Yoav Gallant, fired nearly two months ago amid disagreements with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned on Wednesday from parliament, citing a proposed law that would uphold controversial exemptions from the military draft for ultra-Orthodox men.
Gallant called the proposed law “contrary to the needs of the military and to the security of the state. I cannot be a part of that.” Military service is compulsory for most Jews. Exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men to pursue studies has generated widespread resentment among the broader public.
In Wednesday’s address, Gallant said he would remain a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party.