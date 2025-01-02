51°F
Nation and World

Israeli strikes kill 12 in Gaza as war grinds into the new year

An israeli army vehicle near the Israeli-Gaza border, drives beside a banner reading " Bri ...
An israeli army vehicle near the Israeli-Gaza border, drives beside a banner reading " Bring them home now" call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Smoke rises following an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, J ...
Smoke rises following an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
An aerial overall exterior general view of Caesars Superdome, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in New Orl ...
Sugar Bowl postponed after deadly New Orleans attack
‘This is evil’: 15 dead, more than 30 injured in New Orleans truck attack
FILE - E. Jean Carroll exits the New York Federal Court after former President Donald Trump app ...
Court upholds $5M award against President-elect Trump
FILE - Linda Lavin arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the ...
Linda Lavin, star of the sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
January 1, 2025 - 5:52 pm
 

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, officials said Wednesday, as the nearly 15-month war ground on into the new year.

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned in a statement Wednesday that Hamas will “suffer blows of a magnitude not seen in Gaza for a long time” if it doesn’t soon release the remaining hostages and stop firing at Israel.

Israel’s previous defense minister Yoav Gallant, fired nearly two months ago amid disagreements with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned on Wednesday from parliament, citing a proposed law that would uphold controversial exemptions from the military draft for ultra-Orthodox men.

Gallant called the proposed law “contrary to the needs of the military and to the security of the state. I cannot be a part of that.” Military service is compulsory for most Jews. Exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men to pursue studies has generated widespread resentment among the broader public.

In Wednesday’s address, Gallant said he would remain a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party.

THE LATEST
An aerial overall exterior general view of Caesars Superdome, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in New Orl ...
Sugar Bowl postponed after deadly New Orleans attack
By Brett Martel The Associated Press

The Georgia and Notre Dame football teams arrived in New Orleans on Sunday and have been staying at downtown hotels just blocks away from where the violence occurred.

FILE - E. Jean Carroll exits the New York Federal Court after former President Donald Trump app ...
Court upholds $5M award against President-elect Trump
By Larry Neumeister and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a written opinion upholding the award that the Manhattan jury granted to E. Jean Carroll for defamation and sexual abuse.

FILE - Linda Lavin arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the ...
Linda Lavin, star of the sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

She died in Los Angeles on Sunday of complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her representative, Bill Veloric, told The Associated Press in an email.

A Tyson Foods logo is seen on a truck parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark., on Oct. ...
Las Vegas woman dies after fire at Tyson Foods plant in Georgia
By Jeff amy and Drr-Ann Durbin Associated Press

A Las Vegas woman died and two other people were hospitalized with injuries after a fire at a Tyson Foods plant in southwest Georgia, state officials said Friday.

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, ...
Netanyahu has surgery to remove his prostate
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful surgery Sunday to have his prostate removed, according to hospital officials.

FILE - President Jimmy Carter, center, talks with reporters following his broadcast new confere ...
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
By Bill Barrow Associated Press

Jimmy Carter, the peanut farmer who won the presidency in the wake of the Watergate scandal and Vietnam War, has died. He was 100 years old.

People watch as firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan ...
Jetliner crashes while landing in South Korea, killing 179
By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung Associated Press

A jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames Sunday in South Korea after its landing gear apparently failed to deploy.

