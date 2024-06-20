99°F
Nation and World

Israel’s Netanyahu bemoans ‘personal attacks’ after White House responds to his claims about weapons delays

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Sheba Tel HaShomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Israel on Saturday carried out its largest hostage rescue operation since the war with Hamas began, taking four to safety out of central Gaza as heavy fighting continued there. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP)
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks while he meets with Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Monday, June 17, 2024, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The Associated Press
June 20, 2024 - 1:04 pm
 

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described White House statements regarding his claims that the U.S. is holding up weapons deliveries for Israel as “personal attacks,” but said he would endure these attacks provided Israel gets the munitions.

Earlier Thursday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. is “perplexed” by Netanyahu’s claims earlier this week that the U.S. was holding up the delivery of weapons and creating bottlenecks. Kirby said those claims were incorrect.

Netanyahu, in a statement released by his office, said, “I am ready to suffer personal attacks as long as Israel receives from the United States the ammunition that it needs in the war for its existence.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday the only pause in weapons deliveries was related to certain heavy bombs since May.

President Joe Biden delayed sending the 2,000-pound bombs over concerns about Israel’s killing of civilians in Gaza. Yet the administration has gone to lengths to avoid any suggestion that Israeli forces have crossed a red line in the deepening operation in the southern city of Rafah, which would trigger a more sweeping ban on arms transfers.

Meanwhile, Israel remains opposed to allowing International Committee of the Red Cross access to detention facilities accused of harshly treating Palestinians from Gaza and is working on creating an internal inspection system, state lawyers said Wednesday.

The Red Cross had access to Israeli detention facilities holding Palestinians until the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Oct. 7, when Israel sealed them off from external observation.

Government lawyers wrote that Israeli lawmakers are examining a proposal to form an internal body that would visit the detention facilities, hear prisoners’ complaints and communicate the information to Israeli authorities.

The body is “expected to fulfill the purpose that the Red Cross has fulfilled until now,” the lawyers wrote. They were responding to a coalition of rights groups asking Israel’s highest court to grant the Red Cross access to the detention facilities.

Israel launched the war after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack, in which terrorists stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250.

Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 37,100 people, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

Since Oct. 7, Israel has taken at least 4,000 Palestinians from Gaza into custody in Israel, interrogating them for potential ties to the terrorist group. Over 1,500 have been released, according to state figures.

Hamas has rejected Red Cross appeals to visit some 120 hostages it is believed to be holding. Israel has already pronounced 43 of the hostages dead.

FILE - This image provided by U.S. Central Command, shows the U.S.-built floating pier being us ...
US defense official confirms Gaza pier is bringing aid ashore
By Lolita C. Baldor and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

The pier was reattached to Gaza’s shoreline on Wednesday, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. military operations.

Hezbollah supporters watch a speech given by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on a scre ...
Hezbollah leader warns archenemy Israel against wider war
By Kareem Chehayeb and Abby Sewell The Associated Press

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has new weapons and intelligence capabilities that could help it target more critical positions deeper inside Israel in case of an all-out war, the terrorist group’s leader warned on Wednesday.

The pro-Palestinian protest encampment at the University of Pennsylvania. (Alejandro A. Alvarez ...
Penn’s interim president orders pro-Palestinian protesters to disband ‘immediately’
By Alfred Lubrano, Susan Snyder, Max Marin, Jesse Bunch and Robert Moran The Philadelphia Inquirer

The interim president at the University of Pennsylvania issued a warning Friday night to pro-Palestinian protesters on campus that they must “disband their encampment immediately” because of alleged legal and university police violations.

FILE - Pro-Palestinian student protesters barricade the entrance to the student services buildi ...
Pro-Palestinian encampment cleared from Cal State LA
The Associated Press

Police cleared an entrenched pro-Palestinian encampment at California State University, Los Angeles, just days after demonstrators occupied and trashed a building.

US special envoy Amos Hochstein meets with Lebanon's caretaker prime minister in Beirut on Jan. ...
U.S. envoy in Lebanon to try and head off larger war
Alisa Odenheimer, Bloomberg News

As Amos Hochstein met with officials in Beirut, Hezbollah launched four projectiles toward Israel on Tuesday afternoon, breaking three days of relative calm.

