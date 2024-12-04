58°F
Nation and World

Israel’s Netanyahu ordered to take stand in his corruption trial after repeated delays

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a televised statement Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Jerusalem, Israel. (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)
The Associated Press
December 3, 2024 - 5:22 pm
 

JERUSALEM — An Israeli court on Tuesday ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take the stand next week in his long-running corruption trial, ending a series of delays.

Netanyahu’s lawyers had filed multiple requests to put off the testimony, arguing first that the war in Gaza prevented him from properly preparing for his testimony, and later that his security could not be guaranteed in the court chamber.

In Tuesday’s decision, judges in the Jerusalem district court said that following a security assessment, his testimony will be moved to the Tel Aviv district court. A court spokeswoman confirmed the session will take place in an underground chamber.

His testimony in the trial, which began in 2020, is expected to begin on Dec. 10 and to last at least several weeks.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate scandals in which he is accused of trading favors with powerful media moguls and wealthy associates.

He denies wrongdoing.

