46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

J-A-I-L-O: Man charged with rigging $10K bingo game

The Associated Press
December 10, 2019 - 9:23 pm
 

MONROE, La. — The luck has ran out for a Louisiana man allegedly caught rigging bingo games to win more than $10,000.

John Cook, 43, was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Facility on Friday on a felony theft charge and two counts for failing to appear multiple times following his June 29 arrest, according to a Monroe Police warrant obtained by news outlets.

Police say Cook was recorded on video at a bingo parlor manipulating a “Bonanza Bingo” game by handpicking the balls he wanted to play and then hiding the winner until he was ready to end the game. The warrant says Cook did this four times and won thousands for three people, including his sister.

One of the winners was captured speaking with Cook before the drawing, and two winners were seen giving Cook money after the game, the warrant states.

He’s in jail on an $11,000 bond.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
First responders and law enforcement personnel stand near the scene following a shooting, Tuesd ...
Police officer among 6 killed in New Jersey shooting
By David Porter The Associated Press

A police officer was killed in a shooting in Jersey City marked by heavy gunfire, prosecutors said. Two more officers and a civilian were wounded.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in K ...
$1T in US cash fed corruption, says Afghanistan’s Karzai
By Kathy Gannon The Associated Press

Hamid Karzai responded to findings from a trove of newly published documents that successive U.S. administrations misled the public about the war in Afghanistan.

n a Sept. 24, 2018, file photo Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery ...
Cosby loses appeal of sexual assault conviction
By Maryclaire Dale The Associated Press

Bill Cosby lost his bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction Tuesday, as an appeals court upheld the verdict in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Pete Frates, right, who inspired the ice bucket chall ...
Ice bucket challenge inspiration, Pete Frates dies at 34
The Associated Press

Pete Frates, a former college baseball player whose determined battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $200 million worldwide, died Monday. He was 34.

In this image released by GeoNet, tourists can be seen on a trail near the volcano's crater Mon ...
5 dead, 8 missing in New Zealand volcano eruption
By Mark Baker and Nick Perry The Associated Press

A volcano off the New Zealand coast erupted Monday with a towering blast of ash and scalding steam as dozens of tourists were exploring the moon-like surface, killing five people and leaving eight others missing and feared dead, authorities said.