59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Joe Biden captures Georgia, flipping state for Democrats

The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 - 5:38 pm
 
President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column.

Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Democrats had focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats were on the ballot this year, further boosting the state’s political profile as well as spending by outside groups seeking to influence voters. Those two races are headed to a January runoff.

Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
2
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
3
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
4
Giuliani blames centralized effort for robbing Trump of re-election
Giuliani blames centralized effort for robbing Trump of re-election
5
Nevada sets another record for new coronavirus cases
Nevada sets another record for new coronavirus cases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
California orders overnight curfew to slow coronavirus pandemic
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

In this June 24, 2020, file photo, travelers walk past McCarran International Airport sign in L ...
CDC warns against travel during Thanksgiving holiday
By / RJ

With COVID-19 surging out of control, the top public health agency pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.

In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, North Dakota National Guard soldiers Spc. Samantha Crabbe, l ...
Long lines crowd many COVID-19 testing sites in US
By Matthew Perrone and Marion Renault The Associated Press

With coronavirus cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving, long lines to get tested have reappeared across the U.S. — a reminder that the nation’s strained testing system remains unable to keep pace with the virus.

 
‘Tired to the bone’: US hospitals overwhelmed with COVID cases
By Paul J. Weber and Sarah Rankin The Associated Press

Conditions inside hospitals are deteriorating by the day as COVID-19 rages across the U.S. at an unrelenting pace and the confirmed death toll surpasses 250,000.

Keith Michael, left, poses with his children, from left, Jessica, Hunter, Houston, Sara and Hol ...
Empty desks: COVID robs US classrooms of teachers
By Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press

Across the U.S., the deaths of educators have torn at the fabric of the school experience, taking the lives of teachers, principals, superintendents, coaches, a middle school secretary, a security guard. The losses have forced school boards to make hard decisions of whether to keep classrooms open and have left students and staff members grief-stricken.

 
Surging COVID cases force tighter restrictions across US
By Ryan J. Foley and Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

The steps face blowback from those who question the science behind mask wearing and social distancing and fear the new restrictions will kill off more jobs and trample on their civil liberties.

 
COVID-19 vaccine 95% effective, Pfizer seeking clearance in days
By Linda A. Johnson The Associated Press

Pfizer says that more interim results from its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study suggest the shots are 95% effective and that it protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID.

 
Boeing 737 Max gets FAA approval to fly again
By David Koenig and Tom Krisher The Associated Press

After nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes, U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is clearing Boeing’s 737 Max for flight.