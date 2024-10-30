58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

JPMorgan Chase viral check fraudsters may soon have to pay up

Chase is suing four people who utilized an ATM glitch to fraudulently withdraw at least half-a- ...
Chase is suing four people who utilized an ATM glitch to fraudulently withdraw at least half-a-million dollars. (Courtesy AMG-TheStreet)
More Stories
In this photo provided by Brittany Randall, Randall, left, and her daughter, Kamberlyn Bowler, ...
Teen fights kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
Israeli army major general Eyal Zamir, head of the southern command, looks on as he stands near ...
Israel readies new laser defense against more rocket attacks
FILE - The deputy chief of Hezbollah, Sheik Naim Kassem, speaks during an interview with the As ...
Hezbollah replaces slain leader Nasrallah with deputy
Amanda Gallagher, 37, of Wichita, Kansas, was identified as the woman who died after backing in ...
Sheriff’s office identifies woman who died after backing into airplane propeller
Ross Kohan AMG-TheStreet
October 30, 2024 - 9:55 am
 

Consumer confidence hit a nine-month high in October, after seeing the biggest one-month rebound in more than 3 years. Americans told the Conference Board they are less concerned about inflation and jobs. A separate report from the Labor Department, however, showed a continued slowdown in the labor market. Job openings in September dropped to their lowest since January 2021.

Related: JPMorgan Chase doubles down on tackling a troubling workplace trend

In corporate news - A social media craze is landing some customers of Chase Bank in hot water.

Chase is suing four people who utilized an ATM glitch to fraudulently withdraw at least half-a-million dollars. The trick was made popular on TikTok and Instagram. The individuals being sued deposited fake checks into their accounts, which then reflected a higher balance. Then they immediately withdrew big bucks, leaving their accounts with huge negative balances. When the electronic clearing house used by all banks went to get the money from the accounts used for the bad checks - there was nothing to collect.

According to the lawsuit, one account holder withdrew $290,000, another one took $141,000, the third defendant took $138,000, and the fourth one got away with $90,000. A spokesperson for parent company JP Morgan Chase told reporters “Fraud is a crime that impacts everyone and undermines trust in the banking system. We’re pursuing these cases and actively cooperating with law enforcement to make sure if someone is committing fraud against Chase and its customers, they’re held accountable.”

Chase is being quiet about how much money it could actually lose. While the lawsuit takes aim at just four people, the bank thinks there were thousands of copycats. The videos detailing the fake-check scheme have millions of views.

That’ll do it for your Daily Briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Conway Gittens with TheStreet.

Watch ICYMI This Week:

Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this photo provided by Brittany Randall, Randall, left, and her daughter, Kamberlyn Bowler, ...
Teen fights kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

A 15-year-old high school freshman is hospitalized with severe complications of food poisoning after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers three times in the weeks before a deadly E. coli outbreak was detected.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the opening of the 25th Knesset session mar ...
Israel passes legislation that restricts U.N. agency
By Melanie Lidman and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The legislation risks collapsing the aid distribution process at a moment when Israel is under increased U.S. pressure to ramp up aid.

MORE STORIES