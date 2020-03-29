61°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Leader of Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic resigns

The Associated Press
March 29, 2020 - 10:30 am
 

PHOENIX — The woman who led Arizona’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has resigned effective immediately.

Wendy Smith-Reeve, director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management, submitted her resignation Saturday and it was accepted by Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.

In Smith-Reeve’s resignation letter, she cited concerns that her role is being addressed by other agencies and her “presence and function is duplicative” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s emergency operations will now be directed by Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire.

Anthony Cox, who has served as deputy director since 2017, now is the acting director.

Smith-Reeve, who reported to McGuire, had been the director since May 2013 after joining as a finance specialist for the Public Assistance Program within the recovery section in September 1996.

She managed the state’s emergency preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation efforts.

“We appreciate Deputy Director Smith-Reeve’s service,” McGuire said in a statement. “As Director of DEMA, I am grateful for Mr. Cox’s willingness to assume the director of the Division of Emergency Management position. I have full confidence and trust that Mr. Cox, along with the deep bench of talented and capable leaders on the DEMA team, will not miss a beat as we drive on to serve the great state and citizens of Arizona.”

Gubernatorial spokesman Daniel Scarpinato tweeted that “Arizona is grateful to have the very steady leadership of Major General McGuire leading our emergency operations during this critical time,” adding that the state “won’t miss a beat with him and his team at the helm.”

Ducey signed an $11.8 billion budget Saturday that includes $50 million to help the state deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Arizona health officials said Sunday that the state now has tallied at least 919 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, up from 773 cases and 15 deaths as of Saturday.

Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county and where the most coronavirus cases have been reported so far in Arizona, now has 546 cases. Pima County has 147.

Of Arizona’s 15 counties, only Greenlee County hasn’t reported any coronavirus cases.

The Navajo Nation reports 115 cases of which 94 in Arizona on the vast reservation that also includes parts of New Mexico and Utah.

MOST READ
1
4 more coronavirus deaths in Clark County
4 more coronavirus deaths in Clark County
2
Las Vegas Strip mostly silent, with 2 restaurants standing
Las Vegas Strip mostly silent, with 2 restaurants standing
3
Apartment complex, social media users spar over rent-payment flier
Apartment complex, social media users spar over rent-payment flier
4
Las Vegas construction could take a hit amid coronavirus fallout
Las Vegas construction could take a hit amid coronavirus fallout
5
Penn Gaming to furlough 26K workers, selling Tropicana real estate
Penn Gaming to furlough 26K workers, selling Tropicana real estate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Travelers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up for their train ...
Coronavirus outbreak could kill 100K to 200K in US, Fauci says
By Joseph Wilson, Colleen Barry and Matt Sedensky The Associated Press

President Donald Trump backtracked on a threat to quarantine New York and neighboring states amid criticism and questions about the legality of such a move.

Meagen Matuszyk retrieves personal items from the trunk of her vehicle after it was turned on i ...
Tornado rips through Arkansas college town, 6 hurt
The Associated Press

A tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas on Saturday, leaving six people hurt after hitting commercial and residential areas in the college town of Jonesboro.

Cattle rancher Joe Whitesell rides his horse in a field near Dufur, Oregon, as he helps a frien ...
US counties without coronavirus are mostly rural, poor
By Morgan Lee and Nicky Forster The Associated Press

As the coronavirus rages across the United States, mainly in large urban areas, more than a third of U.S. counties have yet to report a single positive test result for COVID-19 infections, an analysis by The Associated Press shows.

Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah (Getty Images)
Arches, other national parks close during coronavirus crisis
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

Three more of America’s most popular national parks have closed their gates as pressure mounts on superintendents to prevent crowded trails that could lead to more spread of the coronavirus even as the Trump administration sticks to its decision to waive entrance fees at the parks.

President Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Br ...
Trump takes action to expand help during coronavirus crisis
By Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

President Donald Trump took steps Friday to expand the federal government’s role in helping produce critically needed supplies to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

 
US has most virus infections, 85K; British PM infected
By Bernard Condon, David Rising and Nicole Winfield The Associated Press

The worldwide death toll has surpassed 25,200 with more than 558,500 cases. In the U.S., 1,353 have died and 91,255 have been infected.