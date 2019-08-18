98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Leaked UK memos warn of food, drug shortages in ‘no-deal’ Brexit

By Raphael Satter The Associated Press
August 18, 2019 - 1:06 pm
 

LONDON — Secret British government documents have warned of serious disruptions across the country in the event that the U.K. leaves the European Union without a trade deal on Oct. 31, according to a report.

The Sunday Times newspaper published what it said was what the British government expects in the case of a sudden, “no-deal” Brexit. Among the most serious: “significant” disruptions to the supply of drugs and medicine, a decrease in the availability of fresh food and even potential fresh water shortages due to possible interruptions of imported water treatment chemicals.

Although the grim scenarios reportedly outlined in the government documents have long been floated by academics and economists, they’ve been repeatedly dismissed as scaremongering by Brexit proponents.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is ready to leave the EU regardless of whether he is able to renegotiate the Brexit deal struck with Brussels by his predecessor, Theresa May.

His own officials, however, have warned that with a no-deal Brexit, the sharing of law enforcement data and the health of Britain’s crucial financial services industry could be in jeopardy after Oct. 31.

The documents published by the Times also quote officials as warning that up to 85% of all trucks wouldn’t be ready for French customs at the critical English Channel crossing that day, causing lines that could stretch out for days. Some 75% of all drugs coming into Britain arrive via that crossing, the memos warned, “making them particularly vulnerable to severe delays.”

The officials foresee “critical elements” of the food supply chain being affected that would “reduce availability and choice and increase the price, which will affect vulnerable groups.”

Britain’s Cabinet Office didn’t return a message seeking comment on the documents, but Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of no-deal preparations, insisted that the files represented a “worst case scenario.”

Very “significant steps have been taken in the last 3 weeks to accelerate Brexit planning,” he said in a message posted to Twitter.

But the documents, which are titled “planning assumptions,” mention a “base scenario,” not a “worst case” one. The Times quoted an unnamed Cabinet Office source as saying the memos were simply realistic assessments of what was most likely to happen.

The opposition Labour Party, which is trying to delay Brexit and organize a government of national unity, held up the report as another sign that no-deal must be avoided.

“It seems to me is what we’ve seen is a hard-headed assessment of reality, that sets out in really stark terms what a calamitous outcome of no-deal Brexit would mean for the United Kingdom,” lawmaker Nick Thomas-Symonds told Sky News television. “The government is reckless in the way it’s been pushing forward with no-deal planning in this way.”

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country is ready for Brexit, even without a deal to smooth the transition.

Merkel said Sunday during an open house at the chancellery in Berlin that she would “try everything in my power to find solutions” and that “I believe that it would be better to leave with an agreement than without one.”

But she added that “should it come to that we are prepared for this eventuality too.”

David McHugh contributed to this report from Frankfurt, Germany.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge ...
Portland ‘ground zero’ for protests between right, left-wing
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

Hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed downtown Portland,Oregon, on Saturday for a long-hyped rally that attracted President Donald Trump’s attention and resulted in at least 13arrests.

Protesters march in the rain in Hong Kong Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Heavy rain fell on tens of tho ...
Massive turnout at march in latest Hong Kong protest
By Kelvin Chan and Yanan Wang The Associated Press

Protesters turned Hong Kong streets into rivers of umbrellas Sunday as they marched from a packed parkand filled a major road in the Chinese territory, where mass pro-democracy demonstrations have become a regularweekend activity this summer.

A relative wails near the coffins of victims of the Dubai City wedding hall bombing during a ma ...
Islamic State claims bombing at Kabul wedding that killed 63
By Rahim Faiez and Cara Anna The Associated Press

The suicide bomber stood in the middle of the dancing, clapping crowd as hundreds of Afghan children and adults celebrated a wedding in a joyous release from Kabul’s strain of war.

Afghan police men stand guard outside the wedding hall after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan ...
Dozens dead or hurt in Afghanistan wedding party blast
By Rahim Faiez The Associated Press

An explosion ripped through a wedding party on a busy Saturday night in Afghanistan’s capital and dozens of people were killed or wounded.

President Donald Trump is greeted by Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, af ...
Dayton mayor receives threats after comments by Trump
The Associated Press

The mayor of Dayton, Ohio, says a round-the-clock security detail was assigned to her because of hate-filled messages she received following verbal sparring with President Trump.