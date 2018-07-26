Man sets off explosive device outside US Embassy in Beijing

Chinese police say the Thursday explosion outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing was caused by a small homemade device wielded by a 26-year-old man who hurt only himself.

Chinese paramilitary police march in formation past the site of an incident near the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Officials and security personnel stand near the site of reported blast just south of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Chinese officials try to prevent journalists from filming near the site of a reported blast near the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Paramilitary policemen seal off the road leading to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Photos on social media showed a large amount of smoke and police vehicles surrounding the embassy.

The police statement identified the man only by his surname, Jiang, and said he was from the city of Tongliao in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

No other injuries were reported.

China and the U.S. are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese.