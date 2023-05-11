86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Man who killed NYC subway rider to face manslaughter charge

By Jake Offenhartz and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press
May 11, 2023 - 2:51 pm
 
FILE - A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5, 2023 ...
FILE - A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Washington Square Park in New York. Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday, May 11, that they will bring criminal charges against Daniel Penny, the man who used a deadly chokehold on Neely, an unruly passenger, aboard a New York City subway train. The incident stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation’s largest transit system. (AP Photo/Brooke Lansdale, File)
FILE - People walk past graffiti calling attention to death of Jordan Neely that was painted on ...
FILE - People walk past graffiti calling attention to death of Jordan Neely that was painted on the sidewalk at an entrance to Washington Square Park, Friday, May 5, 2023, in New York. Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday, May 11, 2023, that they will bring criminal charges against Daniel Penny, the man who used a deadly chokehold on Neely, an unruly passenger, aboard a New York City subway train. The incident stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation’s largest transit system. (AP Photo/Brooke Lansdale, File)

NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday that they will bring criminal charges against a man who used a fatal chokehold on an unruly passenger aboard a New York City subway train, a death that stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation’s largest transit system.

Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will be arrested and face a charge of second degree manslaughter, which could carry a jail term of up to 15 years.

“We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow,” the Manhattan district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The charges come nearly two weeks after Penny pinned fellow subway rider Jordan Neely, 30, to the floor of a subway car and put him in a chokehold that lasted for several minutes.

According to a freelance journalist who witnessed the struggle, Neely, who is Black, had been screaming and begging for money aboard the train prior to the takedown, but had not physically attacked anyone.

Attorneys for Penny, who is white, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. They previously said their client, along with two other riders who helped restrain Neely, had acted in self-defense.

“Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death,” they said in a statement.

A former subway performer known for his spot-on Michael Jackson impression, Neely struggled in recent years with homelessness and worsening mental illness, friends said. He had been arrested several times, and had recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a 67-year-old woman in 2021 as she left a subway station. After pleading guilty, he missed a court date, leading to a warrant for his arrest that was still active at the time of his death.

His death has divided some in New York and beyond, triggering intense debates and protests. Left-leaning advocates described the killing as an act of racist vigilantism, invoking comparisons to the infamous subway shooting carried out by Bernhard Goetz against four teenagers in 1984.

Others, including Mayor Eric Adams, have urged caution, calling on New Yorkers to wait for the full facts and investigations. They note that much is still not known about what precipitated the chokehold.

As the investigation has continued, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has faced pressure to make an arrest. Penny was questioned by police in the hours after Neely died, but released without charges.

A second-degree manslaughter charge in New York will require the jury to find that a person has engaged in reckless conduct that creates an unjustifiable risk of death, and then consciously disregards that risk. The law also requires that conduct to be a gross deviation from how a reasonable person would act in a similar situation.

MOST READ
1
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
2
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
3
Man fleeing police fatally shot by civilian near Las Vegas airport, police said
Man fleeing police fatally shot by civilian near Las Vegas airport, police said
4
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
5
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse; rape claim rejected
By Larry Neumeister, Jennifer Peltz and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

Columnist E. Jean Carroll was awarded a $5 million judgment against the former president, who has insisted he never assaulted her.

 
Mammograms should start at age 40, health panel says
By Melissa Healy Los Angeles Times

The task force, which previously recommended that breast cancer screenings start at age 50, also says the tests should continue every two years until age 75.

 
SUV driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
By Valerie Gonzalez The Associated Press

George Alvarez, 34, of Brownsville, Texas, was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

 
Officials probe Texas shooter’s possible white supremacist views
By Jake Bleiberg and Rebecca Boone The Associated Press

Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe Mauricio Garcia, 33, used and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

More stories for you
Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Las Vegas crime is spiraling out of control
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Las Vegas crime is spiraling out of control
SUV driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
SUV driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
House GOP can question ex-prosecutor about Trump case, judge says
House GOP can question ex-prosecutor about Trump case, judge says
Officials probe Texas shooter’s possible white supremacist views
Officials probe Texas shooter’s possible white supremacist views
Las Vegas man sentenced to 3 years in prison for Jan. 6 riot
Las Vegas man sentenced to 3 years in prison for Jan. 6 riot