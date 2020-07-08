95°F
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who married student she raped, dies at 58

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2020 - 8:37 pm
 

Mary Kay Letourneau, the former Seattle area sixth-grade teacher, who became tabloid fodder after raping one of her students and then marrying him, died at the age of 58.

According to multiple reports, Letourneau died of stage 4 cancer.

Letourneau became a household name in 1996 when she was caught having sexual relations with 12-year-old Vili Fualaau. Letourneau was 34 years old at the time, married and the mother of four children.

Letourneau and Fualaau married after she spent more than seven years in prison for child rape. The pair had two daughters before separating in 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

