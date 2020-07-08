Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who married student she raped, dies at 58

Mary Kay Letourneau, the former Seattle area sixth-grade teacher, who became tabloid fodder after raping one of her students and then marrying him, died at the age of 58.

Mary Kay LeTourneau listens to testimony during her court hearing Friday, Feb. 6, 1998. LeTourneau, 35, a former grade school teacher who had sex with a 13-year-old boy and gave birth to his child, was resentenced Friday to nearly 7 1/2 years in prison for violating parole by meeting with the boy. (AP Photo/Alan Berner, Pool)

According to multiple reports, Letourneau died of stage 4 cancer.

Letourneau became a household name in 1996 when she was caught having sexual relations with 12-year-old Vili Fualaau. Letourneau was 34 years old at the time, married and the mother of four children.

Letourneau and Fualaau married after she spent more than seven years in prison for child rape. The pair had two daughters before separating in 2017.

