70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Massachusetts man finds broken-into home cleaned very well

The Associated Press
May 23, 2019 - 1:28 pm
 

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Whoever broke into a Massachusetts man’s home last week didn’t take a thing. They did, however, leave the house spotless.

Nate Roman tells The Boston Globe that when he returned to his Marlborough home from work May 15, he could tell a stranger had been there.

Nothing was missing, but the 44-year-old Roman noticed the beds were made, the rugs vacuumed and the toilets scrubbed. They even crafted origami roses on the toilet paper rolls.

He called the experience “weird and creepy” and contacted police.

Sgt. Daniel Campbell says that the department hasn’t heard of similar episodes and that there are no suspects.

Roman says he may have left his back door unlocked. He thinks perhaps a housekeeping service went to his home by mistake.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Healthy dog euthanized to be buried with deceased owner
The Associated Press

Veterinarians and funeral homes in Virginia are rejecting the idea that pets should be buried with their owners after a recent case in which a healthy dog was euthanized so it could lie with her owner.

In a Saturday, April 27, 2019, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he leaves afte ...
Trump pledges $16B to ailing farmers; markets sink
By Paul Wiseman, Christopher Rugaber and Christopher Bodeen The Associated Press

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the first of three payments is likely to be made in July or August.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security Adam Hickey, is sworn in to testify on ...
Foreign election hacking inevitable, say US officials
By Eric Tucker and Colleen Long The Associated Press

The hacking of U.S. election systems, including by foreign adversaries, is inevitable, and the real challenge is ensuring the country is resilient enough to withstand catastrophic problems from cyber breaches, government officials said Wednesday.

School desk and chairs in empty modern classroom. (Getty Images)
Texas moves to arm more teachers to prevent school shootings
By Jim Vertuno The Associated Press

Texas moved a big step closer to arming more teachers and school personnel as a way to help prevent future campus shootings, under a bill sent to Gov. Greg Abbott.