102°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Mideast fighting goes on amid optimism over cease-fire talks

A woman and child walk through a replica of a tunnel used by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, ...
A woman and child walk through a replica of a tunnel used by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, ahead of a weekly protest by families of hostages held by the group to demand their release, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
More Stories
Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah with the snow capped Lasalle Mountains in the backgr ...
Utah has 6,000 arches. How many are in danger of collapsing?
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters protest in Tel Aviv, ...
Mideast mediators preparing for implementation of cease-fire deal in advance, US says
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved o ...
Mediators hold new Gaza cease-fire talks and hope to head off a wider war
The breach, which includes Social Security numbers and other sensitive data, could power a raft ...
‘5 alarm wake-up call’: Hackers may have stolen Social Security numbers of every American
The Associated Press
August 17, 2024 - 2:05 pm
 

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An Israel airstrike in Gaza killed at least 18 people on Saturday, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, where casualties were taken. The strike came hours after mediators expressed optimism for an imminent cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas after 10 months of war.

The Israeli military, which rarely comments on individual strikes, said it struck “terrorist infrastructure” in central Gaza where rockets had been fired toward Israel in recent weeks. It said it was continuing attacks on terrorists in central Gaza.

A joint statement by mediators the United States, Egypt and Qatar after two days of talks said a proposal to bridge gaps was presented and they expect to work out implementation details this week in Cairo.

An Israeli official said a delegation was set to travel to Cairo on Sunday to continue talks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the sensitive talks with the media.

But Hamas has cast doubt on whether an agreement was near, saying the latest proposal diverged significantly from a previous iteration they had accepted in principle.

The mediation efforts aim to secure the release of scores of Israeli hostages and stop the fighting in Gaza, where a possible polio outbreak is feared. Talks are also meant to calm regional tensions that have threatened to explode into a wider war if Iran and Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon attack Israel in retaliation for recent killings of militant leaders.

An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon early Saturday killed at least 10 Syrian nationals, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Hezbollah later announced it had fired a volley of rockets at the community of Ayelet HaShahar, near Safad in northern Israel in retaliation for the strike.

The Israeli army said 55 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, some of which fell in open areas. No injuries were reported, but the strikes ignited multiple fires, it said. Earlier Saturday, two Israeli soldiers were injured, one seriously, by a strike coming from Lebanon that hit the area of Misgav Am.

The Israeli military also said it had killed a Hezbollah commander Saturday in a separate strike in the area of the coastal city of Tyre.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah with the snow capped Lasalle Mountains in the backgr ...
Utah has 6,000 arches. How many are in danger of collapsing?
By Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press

The collapse of a popular rock arch at Lake Powell is a sad reminder that the geological arches that dot southern Utah’s landscape aren’t guaranteed to be there forever.

FILE - Columbia University President Nemat (Minouche) Shafik testifies before the House Committ ...
Columbia’s president resigns after protests over the Israel-Hamas war
By Michael R. Sisak and Philip Marcelo The Associated Press

The announcement also comes just days after the school confirmed that three deans had resigned after officials said they exchanged disparaging texts during a campus discussion about Jewish life and antisemitism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the state memorial for Ze'ev Jabotinsky, at M ...
U.S. approves $20B in weapons sales to Israel
By Tara Copp The Associated Press

The U.S. approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including scores of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, the State Department announced Tuesday.

A passerby takes a photo of police caution tape closing off a part of Pasadena City Hall on Mon ...
Quake shakes LA, Southern California
By John Antczak The Associated Press

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Los Angeles area. The U.S. Geological Survey said it hit shortly after noon.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre To ...
FBI investigating reported hack of Trump emails
By Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

The U.S. government has not confirmed that any breach has occurred. On Monday, the FBI said in a statement it was investigating the matter.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Hamas wants plans for a deal instead of more talks; Israel widens evacuation orders
recommend 2
Israel launches assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis as mediators push for cease-fire talks
recommend 3
Israeli airstrike hits in central Gaza
recommend 4
Iran vows to retaliate after Hamas leader assassinated in Tehran
recommend 5
U.S. prepares to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it’s already at war with Iran
recommend 6
Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Israeli kibbutz