55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

More Boeing issues: Panel falls off United 737 on flight to Oregon

The Associated Press
March 15, 2024 - 5:12 pm
 
Updated March 15, 2024 - 5:12 pm
FILE - The Boeing logo is seen, Jan. 25, 2011, on the property in El Segundo, Calif. A Boeing 7 ...
FILE - The Boeing logo is seen, Jan. 25, 2011, on the property in El Segundo, Calif. A Boeing 737-800 was found to have a missing panel after a United Airlines flight arrived at its destination in southern Oregon on Friday, March 15, 2024, airport officials said. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Boeing 737-800 was found to have a missing panel after a United Airlines flight arrived at its destination in southern Oregon on Friday, airport officials said.

United Flight 433 left San Francisco at 10:20 a.m. and landed at Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport in Medford shortly before noon, according to FlightAware. The airport’s director, Amber Judd, said the plane landed safely without incident and the external panel was discovered missing during a post-flight inspection.

The airport paused operations to check the runway and airfield for debris, Judd said, and no debris was found.

Judd said she believed the United ground crew or pilots doing routine inspection before the next flight were the ones who noticed the missing panel.

The panel was on the underside of the aircraft, where the wing meets the body and near where the landing gear deploys, United told The Associated Press via email.

Via email, Boeing deferred comment to United about its fleet and operations. The message included a link to information about the airplane that was involved, and it was said to be more than 25 years old.

There have been several incidents involving Boeing aircraft in recent months.

In January a panel that plugged a space left for an extra emergency door blew off a Max 9 jet in midair just minutes after an Alaska Airlines flight took off from Portland, leaving a gaping hole and forcing pilots to make an emergency landing. There were no serious injuries.

The door plug was eventually found in the backyard of a high school physics teacher in southwest Portland, along with other debris from the flight scattered nearby. The Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation.

On March 6, fumes detected in the cabin of a Boeing 737-800 Alaska Airlines flight destined for Phoenix caused pilots to head back to the Portland airport.

The Port of Portland said passengers and crew noticed the fumes and the flight landed safely. Seven people including passengers and crew requested medical evaluations, but no one was hospitalized, port officials said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Palestinians cross from the Israeli military Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ram ...
Ramadan prayers in Jerusalem pass without violence feared amid Gaza war
By Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Hamas terrorists have called on Palestinians to rise up and challenge tight Israeli restrictions on entry to the site. The terrorist group hopes a fresh outburst of violence would put more pressure on Israel and improve its leverage in ongoing cease-fire talks.

A McDonald's golden arches is shown at restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. ...
System outages reported at McDonald’s locations worldwide
The Associated Press

System failures at McDonald’s were reported worldwide Friday, shuttering some restaurants for hours and leading to social media complaints from customers, in what the fast food chain called a “technology outage” that was being fixed.

Manager Stephen Jarrett displays their National Pie Championships 1st place winning country app ...
What’s Pi Day all about? Math, science, pies and more
By Curt Anderson Associated Press

Math enthusiasts around the world celebrate Pi Day on Thursday, which is March 14 or 3/14 — the first three digits of an infinite number with many practical uses.

More stories
Bad weather could have led to fatal helicopter crash near California-Nevada border
Bad weather could have led to fatal helicopter crash near California-Nevada border
American Airlines raises bag fees, changes how customers earn frequent-flyer points
American Airlines raises bag fees, changes how customers earn frequent-flyer points
Delta offering path-of-totality flight for April’s solar eclipse
Delta offering path-of-totality flight for April’s solar eclipse
Russia officials: Imprisoned foe of Vladimir Putin dies at 47
Russia officials: Imprisoned foe of Vladimir Putin dies at 47
Small Canadian air carrier to begin Las Vegas service
Small Canadian air carrier to begin Las Vegas service
What Southwest Airlines flight cuts could mean for Vegas
What Southwest Airlines flight cuts could mean for Vegas